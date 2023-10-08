Highlights Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano is a silent star who excels on the field and plays a crucial role in the team's defensive success.

Milano's teammates are impressed by his performance and dedication, even though they may not fully understand him off the field.

Milano's impact on the game is widely recognized by players around the league, with fellow linebackers studying his tape and acknowledging his skills.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, a man of few words, knows what he likes: “I’m into football,” he told the Associated Press. Despite being a 5th-round draft selection, Milano made First-Team All-Pro in 2022 and serves as the heartbeat of the Bills’ vaunted defense.

Despite his reserved demeanor, the former Boston College product makes plenty of noise on Sundays. As Damien Harris, a former New England Patriot who played against Milano a few times says, “It’s usually just him laying the wood, you know, boom, boom, left and right.”

“Lano Is Just Different, Man”

Whether he’s fighting crime or just hanging out on a boat, head coach Sean McDermott understands the greatness of his middle linebacker:

"Yeah he's very important. For all the reasons that they nicknamed him different nicknames. I, you know, I would concur. I mean, he's a little bit of a different person, he marches to the beat of his own drum during the week, and then come game day, he flips the switch, and it works for him. So we don't try and change him. And I think that's the one of the greatest things about our culture, our environment is we have certain guidelines, yes. But outside of that we allow people to be themselves and and that's they become the best version of yourself."

Milano’s teammates might not know the heavy hitter inside and out, but they remain impressed. As QB Josh Allen told The Athletic,

Outside of the facility, I’m not really sure what goes on with him... I’m not sure if he’s Batman, a vigilante at night who just goes out and fights crime. He very well could be. He comes in bruised up sometimes and didn’t even play that week, you know?

In Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins' buzzsaw of an offense, who posted 70 points against the Denver Broncos the week before, Milano showed out. The Bills held Miami’s historic offense to just 20 points. “Lano” accounted for 10 tackles (8 solo) and a forced fumble as he played a huge role in strangling a team averaging an obscene 550 yards per game coming into the contest.

A Silent Star

Through Week 4, Buffalo’s defense ranked second in total points (55), sixth in total yards (1,152), and first in sacks (16). While the media may not, Milano's teammates recognize the huge role the middle linebacker has played in those near league-leading figures.

As quote machine Allen described him to The Athletic,

He’s a frickin’ baller when he’s on the field, and every team knows about him, but not every fanbase knows about him, which is crazy because he’s an All-Pro. He’s extremely underrated.

As fellow linebacker Tyrel Dodson told The Athletic, people around the league understand his value, “A lot of guys around the league, linebackers I train with, people know who Matt Milano is. If you go all the way to Cali to Minnesota to Washington and ask any linebacker about Matt Milano, they’re going to say, “I watch a lot of Matt Milano tape.”

Perhaps the most enlightening tidbit about Milano comes from Harris (via The Athletic), who played against the Bills twice a year before coming to the Bills:

There were times in New England when I’d try to beat him on a route and get a good jump. He’d say, "Good job, bro. Next time, do it like this and maybe don’t give it away so much.” I’m, like, “Damn, dude! He knew what I was going to run, and now he’s coaching me how to run my routes!

With the Bills losing All-Pro defender Tre'davious White for the season, they’ll have to rely on their silent star even more. Undoubtedly, he’s ready.

Season Comb. Tackles Tackles For Loss INTs 2017 49 7 1 2018 78 12 3 2019 101 7 0 2020 45 4 1 2021 86 15 0 2022 99 12 3 2023 27 1 2

