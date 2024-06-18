Highlights Sean McVay is excited about the young talent on the roster, comparing it to his first year with the team.

One of the greatest defensive players of all time is a tall order for a front office to replace in a single offseason.

While the cleats of Aaron Donald will never be entirely filled, the Los Angeles Rams have optimism about doing so. Coming off of a great year and a playoff appearance, the team is hoping to continue the momentum into 2024, and contend for a title once again.

Despite so many young pieces being relied on around the roster, head coach Sean McVay is excited about the team. When talking with J.B. Long, he expressed how much fun he's having around the squad as they look to retool and compete this season:

You know what's cool? Being around this group, and especially even last year, it feels like it's Year 1 again... and I really mean that.

'Year 1' for McVay in Los Angeles was 2017, when he came in and turned around the team from a 4-12 season the year prior to an 11-5 record and an NFC West title. The team scored the most points in the NFL, while the defense ranked 12th.

If they can replicate that success, this team could be one of the stronger contenders in the league.

Rams Aren't Afraid to Rely on Young Talent

2023 was filled with first year contributors

Heading into last season, many had low expectations for a Rams roster that was filled with young and unproven talent, as well as many names that felt better suited as depth contributors than starters. Despite that, the team outperformed those lowly forecasts, and ended the season on a scorching 7-1 tear while looking like one of the best squads in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Los Angeles Rams had an over/under win total of 6.5 entering 2023, tied for the second lowest in the league.

With Donald gone, and still plenty of improvements required around the roster, the team went into the offseason active. They added big names such as Tre'Davious White, Jonah Jackson, Darious Williams, and Kamren Curl in free agency. To boot, they also selected some big name college stars in Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Blake Corum, and Kamren Kinchens in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Even without considering the new additions, Los Angeles had plenty of breakout building blocks last season.

Puka Nacua turned in the greatest rookie receiving campaign of all time. Kyren Williams proved to be an excellent fit inside the scheme, and Kobie Turner led all rookies in sacks in 2023. Not to mention their star veterans, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, will be back and healthy once again.

It's a crowded field around the league for competitive teams, but this squad has plenty of firepower and ability, which makes them dangerous. While coaches will always have positive things to say ahead of the regular season, McVay and the Rams should have the rest of the NFL on high alert.

