Highlights Sean McVay became the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams before the 2017 season.

Since then, he's refused to play his starters in the preseason, and is apathetic about the preseason as a whole.

That philosophy has since taken the league by storm, with many franchises following suit.

Since he became the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams back in 2017, we've learned that Sean McVay is one of the more unconventional coaches in the NFL .

One of the ways we've seen that is through view on preseason games.

Before McVay came into the league, it was commonplace for NFL franchises to play their starters in preseason action. They obviously wouldn't play the full game, since that's far too much of an injury risk, but almost every team in the league had their key players start in these games in order to shake off some rust.

Once McVay became the head coach in L.A., he immediately distanced himself and his team from that policy, as he has shown himself to be staunchly against the idea of putting his starters in harms way unnecessarily. That's become a bit of a trend, with many teams around the league beginning to follow suit.

Understanding McVay's Preseason Philosophy

McVay prefers to give reps to players battling for roster spots instead

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, the Rams made a pretty significant move, trading Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford . Shortly after, McVay was asked in an interview whether Stafford would see reps in the team's upcoming preseason games.

He answered vehemently:

There is zero chance you will ever see Matthew Stafford take a snap in the preseason for the Rams as long as I'm the coach. That will never happen... He is not going to play.

Since that statement, McVay hasn't folded. Stafford hasn't appeared in any type of preseason action for the Rams, and neither have most of the team's starters. He started this trend as soon as he became head coach back in 2017, and it's been something he's stuck with for his seven-plus years at the helm.

To be fair to him, it's hard to argue with the results. Some critics of this method might point to the preseason as a way for players to shake some rust off before the season begins, and there have been arguments in the past that by avoiding the preseason, it could cause your team to get off to a slow start in the regular season.

That hasn't seemed to be an issue for McVay, though, as the Rams have gone 17-6 in September since he took over in 2017. Their 1-2 mark in the first month of the season was their first losing mark in September under McVay's stewardship.

Sean McVay's History as Rams' HC Year Rams Record Season Finish 2017 11-5 WC Loss 2018 13-3 Super Bowl Loss 2019 9-7 Missed Playoffs 2020 10-6 Divisional Round Loss 2021 12-5 Won Super Bowl 2022 5-12 Missed Playoffs 2023 10-7 WC Loss

Looking at his track record, it's hard to argue with any of his policies. The argument against McVay resting his starters in the preseason doesn't sound very convincing when you realize the Rams have finished with a losing record just once under his reign, while making the playoffs in five of his seven seasons as the head coach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Compared to the rest of the NFL, McVay's methods look pretty successful. Since taking over his head coaching role in 2017, the Rams are tied for the fifth-most wins of all NFL teams, with 70.

In that same interview where he spoke firmly about Stafford, McVay spoke about the ways in which he allows his starters to prepare for the upcoming season:

That's why it's important for us to try to get competitive 'opps' against some of these other teams in practice settings.... We're always looking for those things. Until you tell me that if a guy gets hurt in the preseason that we'll get those games back or they'll add them on the schedule afterwards as, 'Oh yeah, you get two games because you lost those guys in the preseason,' it's hard for me to make sense of it.

That quote was from 2021, and McVay mentioned the Rams' usage of joint practices, which he believes is a better alternative, in order to gear his players up for the next season.

That's something he's continued to do, even in 2024. The Rams had a whopping four joint practices scheduled this summer, with two against the Los Angeles Chargers , one with the Dallas Cowboys and another with the Houston Texans . These practices can be more closely monitored by the coaching staff, and they present a safer way for his starters to shake some rust off.

It's a strategy that's worked for the Rams time and time again, and McVay reportedly feels better than ever about his team in 2024.

How Have Other NFL Teams Followed His Strategy?

McVay's preseason policies have quickly become a trend among other NFL teams

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As we enter McVay's eighth year as a head coach, his preseason policy has become the norm among other NFL franchises.

There are a couple of instances around the league in which we see starters play. One is with rookies. For example, each of the top three draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft — Caleb Williams , Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye —have gotten some playing time in those games. We've also seen high draft picks like Malik Nabers , Rome Odunze , and Brock Bowers get some action as well.

While their playing time is largely limited, it does make a bit of sense. The jump from college football to the NFL is a big one, and it's logical for rookies to get a little bit of a grace period in order to get a bit more comfortable before the games start to matter.

The only other major example comes with position competitions. The Las Vegas Raiders gave both of their quarterbacks, Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II , a bit of time in the preseason, but that's mostly because they were still trying to figure out who their starter was.

Now that they'd decided upon Minshew, Las Vegas announced he wouldn't play in their third and final preseason affair.

Finally, most teams have realized it's more important to give playing time to guys battling for roster spots. Instead of giving your starters pointless action in a meaningless game, it makes more sense to let third and fourth-string players get more run, so that way, you have a better idea of each players' skill set when it comes time to trim the roster down at final cuts.

McVay has been innovative in a lot of ways during his tenure as a head coach, but his preseason policies remain one of the most influential and least celebrated of them all.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.