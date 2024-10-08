UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has become the face of the organization overnight. His stoic facial expressions and absolutely devastating fighting style has pushed him to stardom. With each passing victory, the options become more endless. Even some notable boxers have taken exception to the Brazilian champion’s lure.

During his UFC 307 post-fight interview, Pereira acknowledged a possible fight at heavyweight as well as a fightback down at 185 lbs. Former UFC champion and also one of the biggest names in the sport, Sean O’Malley, isn’t for Pereira going back down to his old weight class to face the grappling heavy middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis.

Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis

Could this superfight happen in 2025?

Back in 2021, Pereira entered the UFC while his longtime kickboxing rival, Israel Adesanya, was atop of the division. One year and three-straight victories later, Pereira found himself in there with Adesanya. He was able to pull out an incredible knockout in the fifth round. Adesanya would get his revenge in the rematch, which gave Pereira a natural out to move up to 205 lbs.

Just three months after being on the receiving end of one of the most vicious knockouts, Pereira quickly jumped back into action and hasn’t lost since. ‘Poatan’ has amazingly racked up five-straight wins with four of them coming by way of knockout. However, after Du Plessis dominated Adesanya at UFC 305, Pereira took to social media to warn the South African champion about a potential clash:

Sean O’Malley Chimes In

The UFC star gave his thoughts on who he wants Pereira to fight next

Former UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley is on the sidelines for a bit following the biggest loss of his career, but that hasn’t stopped him from watching the biggest fights. Like the rest of the fighting world, O’Malley is captivated more and more with each knockout that Pereira produces and can’t wait to see what's next for the Brazilian assassin.

On his UFC 307 watch party podcast, the media savvy ‘Suga Sean’ broke down Pereira’s phenomenal performance over the weekend, plus, gave his thoughts on ‘Poatan’ potentially moving back down to middleweight to challenge Du Plessis:

“I don’t really care to see him go back down to 185 lbs. I do think he’s a lot more compromised at 185 lbs to get knocked out just cutting that much weight. I think he could 100 percent go up to heavyweight.”

O’Malley continued on about why he’s not a fan of Pereira, going all the way back down to 185 lbs:

“He’s a big guy and with that skillset he has, if he fights a good, good, good wrestler it’s a little different. But if he just fights an MMA guy, he has a very high chance of knocking m*****f****** out at heavyweight for sure. DDP is a serious problem, I feel like if he can get a hold of him and drag him down it could be a dirty fight. … It’s an interesting fight and it’s not just a guarantee that he knocks him out because DDP is a dog.”