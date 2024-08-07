Highlights Suga Sean O'Malley wants to fight Umar Nurmagomedov to annoy Conor McGregor.

O'Malley believes beating Nurmagomedov will deliver a hit to McGregor's ego.

It is unclear when such a fight could take place. McGregor possibly returns in December.

Trolling Conor McGregor appears to be Sean O'Malley's sole motivator to fight, and beat, Umar Nurmagomedov.

The 29-year-old, one of the most exciting fighters in all MMA, is the UFC's bantamweight champion and has wins, already, over Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling, and Marlon Vera. He last fought in Miami, earlier this year, and pondered viable opponents to fight next when talking on his official YouTube channel called Suga Sean O'Malley.

One of those opponents was Nurmagomedov, a 28-year-old MMA fighter who, like Khabib, is from Dagestan in Russia. Also like Khabib, Umar is currently undefeated, and is available for a fight as is just days removed from a decision win over Cory Sandhagen at a UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi. The Nurmagomedov family have a long-standing rivalry with McGregor.

Why Sean O'Malley Wants to Fight Umar Nurmagomedov

O'Malley seems to think the win would annoy McGregor

O'Malley competes in one of the most talent-rich divisions but already has a win over No.3-ranked Yan. Nurmagomedov recently climbed the UFC bantamweight rankings from the eighth spot to No.2, largely because of his win over Sandhagen, who drops to No.4.

A match between the American and the Russian could prove to be a smash hit at the box office, but O'Malley has other reasons to motivate him to take the fight, and to win, as he believes it would annoy McGregor, who failed to get a win over Umar's cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Me vs. Umar next? Question mark, hash tag, ‘We’ll see,’ Lol," said O'Malley on his channel.

The fighter than went through his options which included Deiveson Figueiredo, and Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway, who fight one another at UFC 308 inside The Sphere in Las Vegas. A fight against Nurmagomedov, O'Malley said, puts two unbeaten fighters in the Octagon with one another.

"I wouldn’t mind that. That would be a real good way to get at Conor. Oh, imagine how jealous he would be? I might just go whoop Umar just for that reason alone."

It's Unclear When Such a Fight Could Take Place

McGregor, meanwhile, is linked with a December return to UFC

It's unclear when Sean O'Malley could return to the Octagon, regardless of whether he fights someone like Nurmagomedov, or not.

There's a UFC pay-per-view show at Salt Lake City in Utah on October 5, but there is no clear headliner yet confirmed for that card. Nurmagomedov may even need a greater period between fights than two months, having beaten Sandhagen on Saturday.

McGregor, meanwhile, has been linked with a December return of his own, to headline the UFC's last big pay-per-view show of the year against his long-time rival Michael Chandler.