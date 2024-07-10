Highlights Sean O'Malley has rapidly risen in UFC ranks but faces uncertainty about defending a title at UFC 306 at The Sphere.

Despite lacking clarity and training time, O'Malley is eager and prepared for a potential bout against Merab Dvalishvili.

Both fighters offer unique skill sets, with O'Malley's striking prowess matching Dvalishvili's wrestling and relentless takedown abilities.

Sean O’Malley has gone from fighting in the Dana White Contenders Series to headlining multiple UFC pay-per-views in a short amount of time. The MMA superstar has been able to connect with multiple generations of fight fans through his expert use of social media. However, the “Suga” show is losing momentum surrounding a potential title defense at UFC 306, the UFC’s debut event at The Sphere — a state-of-the-art, $2.3 billion venue.

UFC CEO Dana White promised that the Las Vegas event would be the greatest sporting event of all-time, and with those lofty promises, it would be assumed that O’Malley, one of the UFC’s biggest names, would be attached to the event. But O'Malley is nonethewiser as to if he's even involved — and time is running out to prepare.

Sean O'Malley is Frustrated With The UFC

He's holding out hope, but has only nine weeks to train if so

O’Malley came out and spoke about the lack of communication in terms of landing a contract for the date, saying on the Timbo Suga Show podcast:

“No f****** update for you fellas, I’m still hoping for The Sphere. Still the same s*** ... Sphere or December. I’m pretty sure either way it’s going to be in Vegas, which I’m pumped about. … Dana keeps saying it’s going to be something crazy."

He added: "I know you’ve got [Conor] McGregor and [Michael] Chandler maybe going around, you’ve got Max [Holloway] and Ilia [Topuria], you’ve got me and Merab, you’ve got some pretty big fights to possibly make. Honest to God, I have not heard from the UFC yet and we’re getting g**d*** close. I’m in camp right now just in case, because it’s a little over nine weeks out, so I’m in camp now just in case. Yeah, it is frustrating. But it is what it is.”

O’Malley and Dvalishvili have been building their fight against one another for quite some time now. After UFC 292, where “Suga” Sean knocked out Dvalishvili’s teammate Aljamian Sterling to win the UFC bantamweight title, the trolling started to ramp up on social media for the Georgian.

Of course, O’Malley who’s a wizard online, responded with a video that is making the rounds:

Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili

The Georgian is on a 10-win hot streak heading into title bout

Aside from the goofy back and forth trolling, these two high-level fighters bring a lot to the table. O’Malley has turned himself into one of the elite strikers of this generation. His ability to manipulate the distance in a fight is on par with a fighter of Israel Adesanya’s caliber. His work will be cut out for him against Dvalishvili, who is a strong wrestler.

What makes the Georgian-born Dvalishvili so impressive is his gas tank. The stout bantamweight is relentless with his takedown attempts which was displayed in his fight against Petr Yan, but is also a technical grappler as shown in his fight against Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. This fight is a clash of styles and will no doubt test each competitor's training methods pre-fight. Only question is when will this supreme matchup actually take place.