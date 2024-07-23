Highlights O'Malley claims to have tested positive for Ostarine due to sweat exchange with gym mates.

O'Malley's cited apparent studies to support the claim.

Conor McGregor reacted to O'Malley's comments with laughter, sparking a social media war.

Sean O'Malley provided a reason so obscure for testing positive for a banned substance in sport that Conor McGregor reacted to the comments by laughing.

The UFC bantamweight champion O'Malley faced a ban in 2019 after trace amounts of Ostarine, a prohibited substance, were found in his system. Ostarine is the same drug Ryan Garcia recently tested positive for, to which UFC boss Dana White told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters that information he'd received would suggest, he said, that it was from a tainted supplement.

Sean O'Malley Has Ideas Regarding His Positive Test

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Suga Sean O Malley, the fighter said: "I got suspended a couple years ago and it always drove me crazy anytime somebody brought it up — 'You did steroids!' I didn't do s***."

"My levels were so low, scientists said it had to be a tainted supplement. We tested the supplements at that time, and there was nothing in them. Not in any of those supplements," O'Malley added, before indicating that two gym-mates also tested positive for Ostarine even though they said they had never taken it.

O'Malley then asked the UFC and USADA if it could be transferred through sweat, and the answer at that time was no. However, the fighter says the science has now changed.

"Just recently, studies came out. It happened. Ostarine can be through sweat exchange."

The Irishman outright laughed at the claims

It was not long before McGregor saw the viral clip of O'Malley's comments, and reacted with a laugh. McGregor's post has since been removed from X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. However, it can be summarized with the crying with laughter emoji.

The pair have been at war on social media, taking turns trashing one another — but most of it ended up being one-way traffic with O'Malley going scorched Earth on the former two-weight UFC champ. O'Malley even suggested that McGregor was jealous of him.

"Conor isn’t in anyone GOAT talk," O'Malley said in another post.