This past weekend at UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett completely dominated and destroyed Michael Chandler and solidified himself as a legitimate title contender in the UFC's lightweight division.
Ever since he joined the UFC back in 2021, the Scouser has been completely written off from ever being a legitimate force in the most stacked division in MMA. However, his performance at UFC 314 had a lot of fighters, fans, and analysts doing complete U-turns, and the general opinion within the MMA world now is that Pimblett could be just one win away from a title shot.
'The Baddy' called out the biggest names the UFC lightweight division has to offer in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, such as Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje. However, one former UFC champion has pitched a different name for Pimblett to share the Octagon with next, which may divide opinion but would no doubt be a superfight.
