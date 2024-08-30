UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has a huge fight scheduled September 14 as the headliner for the company’s event inside The Sphere in Las Vegas. Though O’Malley has a very tough test lined up against Merab Dvalishvili, a marauding grappler, he is always planning two or three fights down the road.

Recently, O’Malley said on The Deep Cut podcast that after he knocks out Dvalishvili next month, he plans to move up to featherweight and knockout the champ there, and then box Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia. But after recording his original Timbo-Sugar Show podcast, he wants to take out the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Sean O’Malley vs Floyd Mayweather Jr

It would be one of the biggest crossover fights in history

Mayweather Jr has remained undefeated in his professional boxing career as well as his exhibition boxing career. The Michigan native is far removed from beating some of the greatest boxers of the last generation, but his business savvy is undeniable, as he has remained relevant by taking fights against lesser competition that carry a huge fan base alongside them.

O’Malley is much more qualified as a fighter than Logan Paul or John Gotti III, but would the MMA star hold a chance against the greatest defensive boxer in history? He’s already starting to imagine putting a halt to Mayweather Jr’s reign.

Assessing Mayweather's recent exhibition, O'Malley said: "The first couple of highlights I watched from like, round one and three, Floyd was piecing him up, looking good as f***. Like [counter crosses], like it was f****** pretty sick."

When it came to the possibility of an O'Malley vs Mayweather showdown, he said: "I would love that."

"That would be crazy. Just get him right at the end, f****** put him out, put him in. Exhibition s***? One hundred percent."

UFC 306 Will Be Huge Platform For O’Malley To Showcase Skills

The combat sports world will tune in to one of the greatest produced MMA shows ever

UFC 306’s main event between O’Malley and Dvalishvili will be a clash of fighting styles. It’s the biggest fight of both martial artists’ careers and will be held inside the $2.3 billion venue, a stage we’ve never seen before.

The event has been publicly announced as the most expensive show to date, because of production costs. It’s no coincidence that the UFC’s most expensive event is being attached to Riyadh Season, as Saudi Arabian sports organization is offsetting some of those costs due to its sponsorship agreement.

When speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, UFC fighter and ESPN analyst, Michael Chiesa dropped a major bread crumb about the high-end costs of rehearsals at The Sphere:

"Just for them to do one rehearsal day at The Sphere costs a million dollars. … So it's a million dollars for every rehearsal day."

"So I can't imagine how many rehearsal days they're going to need headed into this event because it's completely foreign territory. They're having to bring in multiple people for their production staff. It's a lot. So I just think that it's going to be a one-off and I don't think anybody's going to do it again.

"You will remember where you were and what day it was and what time it was. And you will remember everything about that moment when you watch UFC Noche come September. It's going to be a very special event."