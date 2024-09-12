UFC 306 is the UFC’s first show at Las Vegas’ newest attraction, The Sphere, and the world's largest MMA organization has stacked the card with warriors to perform underneath one of the most fascinating stages ever. At the top of this special event, there's an intriguing match-up between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

While the main event will be a clash of vastly different styles, the two fighters share at least one commonality, and it’s not something you see too often, but when it does happen it gets the internet’s attention. Before the action begins this Saturday, check out O’Malley and Dvalishvili’s awkward run-in with the media.

Sean O’Malley Met The Media

MMA record: 18-1 (12 KOs, 1 SUB), UFC wins: 10, Best win: Aljamain Sterling

Leading up to a fight, athletes are required to do media obligations. As per normal interactions with reporters, fighters would play ball with the interviewer to meet their job requirements and promote their upcoming fight, but O’Malley and Dvalishvili decided to play by their own rules, which caused some unique moments that went viral.

O’Malley has been the golden ticket fight for other UFC bantamweights as he has become a massive superstar in the UFC. He also keeps receipts.

When joining the Pound4Pound podcast hosted by former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, O’Malley decided to flip the script by praising Usman and insulting Cejudo for years of trash-talking between the elite 135-pounders:

Merab Dvalishvili Met The Media

MMA record: 17-4 (3 KOs, 1 SUBs), UFC wins: 10, Best win: Henry Cejudo

Dvalishvili is not thinking one second past Saturday night. The Republic of Georgia native moved to America in search of one goal and one goal only; to become champion of the world, and this opportunity is staring him in the face.

Since his championship dreams have become a reality, Merab has shown a lighter side to his personality on social media, but deep down, the stoic martial artist is ready to shock the world and wants no mention of recent winner Umar Nurmagomedov, who many believe is next in-line for the title:

On social media, Dvalishvili has turned from playful to focused over the past few weeks, specifically around the time UFC CEO Dana White absolutely destroyed him at a press conference because of a video that the Georgian posted showing a cut.

This main event has so much energy and emotion injected into it, and MMA fans across may witness a Fight of The Year candidate on Saturday night.