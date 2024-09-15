Merab Dvalishvili got a warning for ‘kissing’ Sean O’Malley during his UFC 306 bantamweight title victory at the iconic Las Vegas Sphere on the 14th of September. The Georgian, who dominated every round of the bout, kissed his opponent at the end of round number two, with Herb Dean immediately ordering the new champion to stop. The act, unsurprisingly, forced a reaction from O’Malley, who got straight up and delivered two blows to the head of his opponent.

It was not the first warning the Georgian received in the fight either. The 33-year-old also received admonition from Dean in the early seconds of the fight after he seemed to be involved in a heated discussion with the corner of O’Malley.

It did not deter the Machine, however, as he marched to a dominant victory over the American, ending a seven-fight win streak stretching over a period of four years to become the new reigning bantamweight champion of the UFC. The result was beyond any reasonable doubt as well, with the judges deeming the outcome of the fight 49-46, 48-47, 48-47.

Sean O'Malley Struggles at UFC 306

It was a night to remember for Merab Dvialishvili

O’Malley never looked convincing in the fight, and from start to finish, his opponent exuded a confidence that dented the hopes of the former champion. Dvalishvili was doing basketball celebrations at the end of round one, with his takedown power proving too much for Suga as the fight went on.

UFC’s official account in Australia and New Zealand even acknowledged the kiss, tweeting out a video of the incident with the caption: "Merab with the mid-fight kiss."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Sean O'Malley's last loss before UFC 306 came at UFC 252 back in 2020 against Marlon Vera.

It wasn’t the only kiss of the night either when it came to the newly crowned champion. Ray Luongo was in the cage post-fight and grabbed the victor to celebrate, kissing him on the forehead and yelling: “I love you, baby.”

The victory stretches Dvalishvili’s current win streak to 10 in a row and sets up a likely fight with Umar Nurmagomedov, providing O’Malley does not push for a rematch straight away.

The fight felt reminiscent of Conor McGregor against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, with the ground game being too much for the strike first nature of the former champion.

Reaction to Merab Dvalishvili's Victory

Some on social media have suggested Dvalishvili's kisses had a psychological impact in the fight, with one user tweeting out: “Those kisses made a huge difference to O'Malley's fighting spirit.”

Nina-Marie Daniele also took to social media after the bout to congratulate the Machine on his victory, posting: “Merab Dvashvili, you are NOT a normal guy... You are a champion. Congratulations. You proved everyone wrong!” The normal guy mention is in reference to his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan in the Octagon at the iconic Sphere, where he stated that he is just a normal guy, and this was just a normal day.