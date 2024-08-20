Even though UFC superstar Sean O’Malley has a major title fight scheduled September 14 at The Sphere, the UFC’s most expensive event to date, the bantamweight champion has his eyes set on a major cross-sport fight that would do big numbers if it came to fruition. Since the Montana native burst onto the scene with a spectacular performance on Dana White's Contender Series debut, ‘Suga Sean’ has accomplished everything he set out to do.

Immediately after winning the 135-pound strap at UFC 292, O’Malley shifted his goals and casually mentioned a fight with boxing’s biggest puncher, Gervonta Davis, saying, "That fight will happen," and that he knows a lot of people will associate his career goal with Conor McGregor taking on Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017 after the Irishman claimed the lightweight belt. It’s a bold statement, but O’Malley has laid out the plan that gets him there, as said on the Deep Cut Podcast:

“I beat Merab, knock him out viciously, boom, land a couple extra shots before the ref could get in. And then Ilia-Max fight and fight the winner of whoever wins that. If Max wins, he’s the winner of the 45-pound belt and the BMF. If Ilia wins, he’s the 45 [champ] and the BMF. So moving up would be a massive, massive fight for the company, the UFC."

That's when he talked about crossing over into boxing.

"I want a boxing fight — I want a big boxing fight," he said.

"I want Gervonta Davis. I want Ryan Garcia. I want a big boxing fight. I got to earn that big boxing fight."

"So, by doing that is by going up a weight class and knocking one of those guys out. You can’t deny me a boxing fight if I go out there and knock Merab out, knock Ilia out, or Max out. Like you can’t deny that. You gotta give me that boxing fight. And people hate when I bring up boxing, they hate it... And I’m fine with that, they hate on it, but if I do [everything I said I would do] you gotta give me that. You gotta say ‘ok, you get that fight."

Sean O’Malley Gets Ryan Garcia’s Attention

Would the polarizing boxer stand a chance if he chose to fight in MMA?

Before fighting Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia brought up the hyper-imaginative goal of fighting Sean O’Malley in the UFC on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

We have seen a few MMA champions make the leap over to boxing, but the only prominent boxer to test the MMA waters was James Toney, who ended quickly as world-class grappler and former two-division UFC champion, Randy Couture made quick work of Toney:

Sean O’Malley in Boxing

Could the UFC superstar actually do well against Davis or Garcia?

O’Malley has big plans lined up. The eccentric striker wants to flawlessly defend his title at UFC 306 next month, then he wants to move up a weight class to fight the winner of the UFC 308 main event between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria, and then fight the very dangerous counter puncher, Gervonta Davis in the ring. Could the tall kickboxer stand a chance against Davis?

History has shown that McGregor could hang with Mayweather Jr for a handful of rounds, before ‘Money Mayweather’ stepped on the gas and knocked out the former UFC champ. We also had an amazing effort by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou who dropped Tyson Fury and did well over the course of the 10-round fight, but then got viciously KO’d by Anthony Joshua.

So, it’s likely that O’Malley would come up short in a big-time match up against Davis, but there’s a glimmer of hope for O’Malley to be vastly underestimated by Davis, which could lead to making it to a decision, which would be a huge win for the UFC champion.