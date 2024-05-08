Highlights Sean O'Malley has revealed that he makes 3x more money from his social media than he does fighting in the UFC.

O'Malley is heavily active on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, which has resulted in him making a lot of money away from the Octagon.

The bantamweight champion even revealed that he was taxed more than he earned from fighting Aljamain Sterling.

Sean O'Malley has stated on the podcast 'Bradley Martyn's Raw Talks' that he is currently earning three times more money from his social media accounts than he is by being UFC bantamweight champion.

O'Malley became the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion at UFC 292 in August 2022 when he knocked out Aljamain Sterling in round two. 'Suga' would then go on to defend his 135-pound title against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299 in March earlier this year. However, despite being one of the most popular fighters in the organisation, O'Malley claims that the majority of his income stems from his online presence.

"I made a lot of money fighting, but I made triple that from social media. From Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, all these different social media. I made triple the amount I made fighting."

“I paid more in taxes than I made last year in my fight [with Sterling],” O’Malley added.

Sean O'Malley's Internet Presence

Sean O'Malley has been a fan favourite since his viral knockout on Dana White's Contender Series in 2017. However, his significant social media presence has definitely helped him to improve his following and popularity. The bantamweight champion currently boasts over 791k followers on X, 4.2 million followers on Instagram, and 1.8 million followers on TikTok.

As well as his personal social media accounts, Sean O'Malley is the co-host of the 'TimboSugarShow' podcast alongside head-coach Tim Welch. With over 280 episodes of the podcast on his YouTube channel, he also has 858k subscribers on the platform.

Related Why UFC Fighters Get Cauliflower Ears Cauliflower ears is a massive problem in the UFC, but what actually is it, why do fighters get it, and is there any treatment for it?

Streaming video games is also a form of revenue for O'Malley, according to his discussion with Martyn. Although, he insists profit is not the aim of his live-streaming. "I've been playing a lot of Call of Duty. I make some decent money off Twitch, but I just game because I love it."

The bantamweight champion then eluded to a collaboration with Jake Paul in the future, in an attempt to "build the brand." Although, he also stated that he could not provide details on what the collaboration would include.

O'Malley Discusses Merab Dvalishvili's Social Media

During the same conversation with influencer Bradley Martin, O'Malley went on to discuss the "good job" number one bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili is doing on social media.

"I think Merab genuinely is kind of a goofball, and he is being himself, and that's why it's working. I don't think he's forcing it."

Dvalishvili has been active on his social media platforms such as X and Instagram. This includes posting skits and other humourous content to his various channels. As of late, some of the Georgian's content has included a Sean O'Malley lookalike as the bantamweight continues to campaign for a fight with the champion.

Speaking about a potential fight between himself and Dvalishili, O'Malley claims he "should be able to put his lights out." There has been no official announcement regarding a fight between the two, however, the Georgian outlined his plans for a potential fight with O'Malley. While on the UFC 301 post-show on UFC India, Dvalishvili stated he wanted to fight the champion at UFC 306 at the Sphere in September.