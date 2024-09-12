This upcoming weekend, in one of the biggest UFC shows of all time, current bantamweight champion, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley, who is one of the biggest stars in MMA right now, returns to the Octagon in an attempt to make a second successful defence of his title.

O’Malley will take on number one contender, Merab Dvalishvili, at the incredible Sphere in Las Vegas at UFC Noche, and ahead of the champ's return, we here at GIVEMESPORT have to decided to rank his top five UFC wins to date.

5 Eddie Wineland

During the very early days of his UFC career, O’Malley faced a lot of criticism for the level of opposition the UFC were putting him in against. However, at UFC 250, just two months after his Performance of the Night at UFC 248 against Jose Alberto Quinonez, ‘Suga’ was faced with the task of former UFC interim bantamweight title contender, Eddie Wineland, who was a significant step-up in competition from his previous opponents. To be clear, at this point, Wineland absolutely was not at his peak, but he was still an active fighter who posed a threat and O’Malley made easy work of him and produced arguably the most vicious and brutal KO of his career to date, finishing his opponent with a picture perfect right hand which put the veteran out cold. The finish was so brutal that Wineland remained unconscious for an uncomfortable period of time and was heard on the ground making noises as the doctors attempted to get him up.

4 Raulian Paiva

Following back-to-back wins after his blip which saw him take his first professional MMA loss, O’Malley put on a masterclass

Following his loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252, which was the first loss of his professional MMA career, many fans and fighters completely wrote off O’Malley as a potential future champion in the UFC’s bantamweight division. However, when he returned to the Octagon, he looked better than ever and made people jump on the hype train once again. Following back-to-back wins over Thomas Almeida and Kris Moutinho, ‘Suga’ was faced with the tough task of Brazilian prospect, Raulian Paiva, who at the time was on a three-fight win streak and climbing the ranks at 135. Just as he did to Eddie Wineland, O’Malley got through this fight with ease and put on a striking masterclass, finishing the Brazilian via TKO late in the first round. This finish from the bantamweight champion is one of the cleanest finishing combination sequences in recent UFC history as he was hitting literally every single strike he was throwing.

3 Marlon Vera

O’Malley successfully avenged the first and only loss of his MMA career at UFC 299

Despite Sean O’Malley losing to Marlon Vera via TKO at UFC 252, the real story of that fight was ‘Suga’ suffering an injury which essentially left him with just one leg in the fight. The Ecuadorean, Vera, as he should have done, capitalised on this and managed to TKO O’Malley in the first round in what was a somewhat controversial stoppage. Moving on from UFC 252, it seemed that O’Malley made it his career mission to prove that he was absolutely better than Vera and that loss was a fluke. He absolutely proved this earlier this year at UFC 299, where he completely dominated and outclassed the durable Ecuadorean for five whole rounds, making the first successful defence of his UFC bantamweight title. As mentioned, O’Malley outclassed Vera and won every single round of the fight, leaving him a battered and bloodied mess.

2 Petr Yan

O’Malley secured himself a shot at UFC gold following his victory over former champion, Petr Yan, at UFC 280

UFC 280 is the event where Sean O’Malley legitimised himself as a potential future UFC champion and superstar. Despite O’Malley’s previous fight before this one ending in controversial fashion due to an eye poke, his next fight saw him thrown to the wolves against former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, in what UFC president, Dana White, described coming into the event as a number one contender fight. Petr Yan is one of the best bantamweights of the modern UFC era and was always going to be a tough test for the rising star, however, O’Malley certainly passed the test and managed to secure his first shot at UFC gold, defeating Yan by a somewhat controversial split decision in an incredible, back and forth, all-action fight at UFC 280, which turned out to be one of the best fights in the history of the UFC’s bantamweight division. The fight was everything which fans of MMA want to see, just sheer, high-paced action. It was a very close bout and many people believe that Yan did enough to win due to his big moments in the wrestling and grappling exchanges. However, it was O’Malley who got his hand raised and went on to fight for the title next.

1 Aljamain Sterling

O’Malley won UFC gold for the first time at UFC 292, finishing Aljamain Sterling in the second round

At UFC 292, Sean O’Malley took his stardom to another level. Despite being a large underdog coming into the fight, he managed to pull off the upset and become UFC bantamweight champion by knocking out Aljamain Sterling in the second round. This was by far the biggest test of O’Malley’s career to date, as Sterling posed a grappling threat like no other. With ‘Suga’ being so talented and lethal on the feet, he can intimidate very talented and skilled grapplers so much that they are afraid to rush in and take risks which may leave themselves open when looking for the takedown, and this is exactly what happened to Sterling at UFC 292. Thanks to O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, pretending to be one of Sterling’s cornermen, shouting him false advice to rush in, O’Malley caught him with a perfect right hand as Sterling rushed in, putting him down, eventually leading to the TKO finish which crowned ‘Suga’ as the brand-new UFC bantamweight champion in by far the biggest moment of his career to date.