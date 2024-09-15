Sean O’Malley has taken to social media to vent his frustrations after his UFC 306 defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at the iconic sphere in Las Vegas. The former bantamweight champion lost via unanimous decision, with all three judges deeming the Georgian a worthy winner, with the scorecards reading 49-46, 48-47, 48-47.

It ends a four-year winning streak for Suga, who was unbeaten in seven straight fights heading into Noche UFC. It is the first time O’Malley has tasted defeat since UFC 252, when he was beaten by Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The defeat means that the Suga Show has ended for now, and the former champion took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent his disappointment and frustrations at the manner of his defeat.

“Over promised under delivered. Sorry. Love you guys."

A Night to Forget For Sean O'Malley

He wasn't at his best at UFC 306, losing his title via unanimous decision

The 29-year-old never looked in the fight from start to finish and was unable to overcome the pace of the Machine during the duration of the bout. Merab’s takedowns proved too powerful for the striking prowess of O’Malley, who didn’t land anywhere near enough to warrant a victory.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Sean O'Malley's last loss before UFC 306 came at UFC 252 back in 2020 against Marlon Vera.

Judge Mike Bell only awarded the former champion one round on the official scorecards, with Sal D’Amato and Chris Lee each giving him two rounds. The win stretches Dvalishvili’s win streak to 10 in a row, with his next bout anticipated to be a rematch with O’Malley or a fight with the number one contender, Umar Nurmagomedov.

Merab was confident throughout the fight, landing a series of kisses on the back of Suga at the end of round two, which capped off a pretty dismal night for the former champion. During the fight, Merab outstruck O’Malley in every round, with the Georgian landing 61 strikes in round number five compared to just six for Suga. The only significant damage Dvalishvili had during the fight came from a takedown in the fourth round, which he instigated. Other than that, the 33-year-old was unphased, elusive, and undamaged by any of O’Malley’s flurries.

Fighters React to Sean O’Malley's Defeat

Umar Nurmagomedov, Aljamain Sterling, and Henry Cejudo all tweeted about the result

A number of UFC fighters took to social media alongside O’Malley to speak about the fight after the result was read out. Umar Nurmagomedov showed respect to the new champion, but stated in his tweet that he has to be the next opponent for him, posting: “White Papakha vs Black Papakha, have to be."

Aljamain Sterling, the former UFC champion and someone O’Malley has beaten in the past, named Merab the best in the world in his tweet and called the fight a fair one with no advantages on either side. Henry Cejudo took a different route, however, mocking the Suga Show with a tweet saying: “From Suga to S***! 50-45."

Boxer Devin Haney also waded in on the defeat in a tweet that warranted a reply from Suga. The boxer, beaten recently by Ryan Garcia, tweeted out: “O’Malley b**** a** lost," to which the UFC fighter replied: “Still kill you.”

UFC president Dana White spoke after the fight in his post-fight press conference and branded the performance of the 29-year-old as ‘flat’. White didn’t shed any light on whether O’Malley would get a rematch, but the current expectation is that Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov will be the next fight for the title.