Sean Payton allegedly compared their pick, Bo Nix, to Patrick Mahomes, setting unrealistic expectations.

Bo Nix's playing style may not match the high bar set by Payton.

The rumor mill leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft spins faster than a roulette wheel and pushes more lies than a used car dealer, as Sean Payton admitted (via ESPN):

I was actively involved in trying to pretend we were moving forward.

The Denver Broncos' supposed subterfuge possibly provoked the Minnesota Vikings to move up from No. 11 to No. 10, costing the boys in purple a fourth round pick.

Payton might be too many "inception" levels of lying deep, since there are reports that Denver did make calls to the Chicago Bears about the ninth pick. However, the Broncos are making one thing abundantly clear, according to a team source:

(Bo Nix) was our guy the whole way.

Determining what is truth and what is lie is as tough as figuring out a Rubix cube, but to be fair, you'd be hard-pressed to find many other coaches admitting their clever strategies to the public the way Payton did here.

Things to Lie About in Denver

What the heck is going on with the Broncos?

The only PR spin that compares to the silly season leading up to the Draft is the stories after the fact about how every team selected the next coming of Montana, Rice, and Sanders. Rather than just stick to coach speak and hope for the best with prospects that fail at higher than a 50 percent rate, teams just can’t help but pat themselves on the back.

The Broncos may have been the worst offender in this department, comparing Nix to Patrick Freaking Mahomes after reaching on the Oregon QB at No. 12. As Adam Schefter tweeted:

First, it’s a teenage-girl-level-eye-roll to pretend that you were that close to drafting the future G.O.A.T at QB. Next, it’s an incredible disservice to Nix, who now has to face the most unrealistic expectations ever laid upon the sixth quarterback taken in a draft.

The phrase "Payton feels as strongly about Bo Nix as he did Mahomes," could go down as one of the most freezing cold takes of all-time. Of course, Payton didn’t even stop there:

He's extremely intelligent, really smart. He handled a lot of the protections. When you watch him, it's pretty calming. He's very efficient, and it's not just because of the [underneath throws]. You see a ton of NFL throws in their offense.

According to Pro Football Focus, in his final year at Oregon, almost 40 percent of Nix's passes came between the line of scrimmage and nine yards downfield. Roughly 30 percent of throws were behind the line of scrimmage!

He could still become a very good quarterback and fall well short of the bar Payton has set for him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Nix is a few months older than Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy, who have both already completed several NFL campaigns. He's also about 18 months older than 2023 OROY C.J. Stroud.

There’s nothing wrong with drafting a QB higher than expected if you like him, but touting him as a cross between Jesus and Willie Beamen from “Any Given Sunday” just makes you look silly.

