Highlights The Denver Broncos' QB room consists of inexperienced starters: Nix, Wilson, & Stidham with only 37 combined NFL starts.

Head coach Sean Payton has a history of making unlikely starters successful.

The Broncos will face growing pains in 2024, but Payton's leadership could make a difference like it did for the Saints.

Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season, the quarterback room for the Denver Broncos is facing a lot of question marks. And for a team that is looking to find consistency at the signal-calling position ever since their 2015 Super Bowl win, these questions are not exactly new.

Broncos' head coach Sean Payton is someone who has been in this situation before. He's not afraid to speak his thoughts on a QB competition, and he recently told reporters in a media session on Friday:

It's kind of the orphan group. They're all orphaned dogs. They've come from somewhere, but they're doing good. It's a good room. They come from different systems. One is coming from college. One is coming from two or three NFL systems, and the other is coming from one system. They're all in a race to learn this system. I would say -- you guys watched the practice -- they're doing well.

The three quarterbacks in Denver's room at this point? Rookie draft selection Bo Nix, off-season trade acquisition Zach Wilson, and sixth-year pro Jarrett Stidham.

So what exactly is the context behind Payton's comment regarding his QB room? Let's take a deeper look.

Related Sean Payton Hints At A QB 'Rotation' Early at Broncos Camp The Denver Broncos have 3 quarterbacks who could all start for the team at some point this season. They will get the chance to separate themselves.

Sean Payton Calling His QB Room 'Orphaned Dogs'

His three current QBs have a combined 37 starts

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Between Nix, Wilson, and Stidham, the three QBs on Denver's roster have only logged 37 career starts at the pro level. In other words, there isn't a lot of starter caliber talent in the Mile High City at the moment. And they probably would be seen as either a No. 2 or maybe even No. 3 option on some other NFL teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham have a total of only 37 career starts in the NFL. Wilson is 12-21 in his starts, while Stidham has only won once in four tries.

However, Payton does have the capability to turn unlikely starters into, at least, in the eyes of some GMs, serviceable No. 1 options. Take, for example, when Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Payton, then with the New Orleans Saints, had a competition in 2021 between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Now, in 2024, he will be looking to replace another future Hall of Famer in Russell Wilson.

Notable QBs under Sean Payton Last 5 Years QB Stat Lines Drew Brees (2006-2020) 8,742 passing yards, 491 passing touchdowns, 151 total wins, Super Bowl win in 2009 Jameis Winston (2021-2022) 6-4 record, 2027 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions Russell Wilson (2023) 7-8 record, 3070 passing yards, eight interceptions, 26 passing touchdowns

For a young team with a young quarterback room, there will be plenty of growing pains to be expected for the Broncos in the 2024 season. But if Sean Payton can prove to show his leadership, he can make something out of nothing like he did with the Saints in 2021.

Of course, only time will tell which direction Denver goes in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless noted otherwise.