It's that time of the year when NFL players decide to no-show in hopes of getting a bigger contract.

Around the league, rumors are swirling about who will and won't be at mandatory minicamp practices, with a couple of guys already confirmed to be sitting out as they negotiate new deals. The Denver Broncos aren't immune to that thanks to their top wide receiver, Courtland Sutton.

He sat out voluntary OTAs in pursuit of a contract extension. The next step in showing his displeasure is skipping mandatory minicamp, which will result in fines. However, head coach Sean Payton recently told reporters that he believes that Sutton will show up:

Yes, I think he’ll be here for minicamp. I mean, it’s mandatory. When I’ve been asked about Courtland —and I’m going to say this—I just know his work ethic. I know the player. There’s a list of things that race through your mind this time in the offseason as a head coach. And respectfully when I say this to him, because he and I have talked, I think that will work itself out. I think he’ll be here, yes, but I don’t know that for sure.

One of the more notable parts is that Payton somewhat emphasized that minicamp is mandatory, though that doesn't seem to matter to players looking to get a pay raise before training camp.

Courtland Sutton Has Been Consistent

A weak Denver passing game needs a known commodity

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sutton has exceeded 40 receptions and 700 yards in five of his six NFL seasons. The lone exception was 2020, when he only played one game. Sutton is also the clear-cut WR1 on this team entering 2024. Jerry Jeudy is gone, shipped off to the Cleveland Browns in a trade, while Sutton snagged a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023.

So, it must be disappointing that Sutton's guaranteed salary is dipping to $2 million this season. Along with that, wide receivers are getting more money than ever thanks to Justin Jefferson and his big, fat contract, so Sutton should want a raise to keep up with his peers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Courtland Sutton ranks top-15 in Denver Broncos franchise history for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Denver has had a lot of awful passing games lately, so keeping one of their few weapons happy is a must. The 2023 team finished 24th in passing yards.

The Broncos haven't finished top-10 in passing since Peyton Manning was the QB in 2014. Sutton is also the only Bronco to have a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2016. Perhaps not coincidentally, that season was also the last time Denver had a winning record.

Keeping Sutton may be more important than the Broncos believe. Let's see how these next few weeks unfold in Colorado.

