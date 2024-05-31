Highlights The Denver Broncos hope for improvement from the WR position in 2024.

Marvin Mims Jr. is expected to have a breakout season.

The team sees potential in him as both a returner and receiver.

The Denver Broncos had a disappointing 2023 season, but hope they can rebound in the upcoming year. Denver is still working out who will be their starting quarterback in 2024. But no matter who it is, head coach Sean Payton is expecting improvement from one of his young wide receivers.

Marvin Mims Jr. saw a bit of the field during his rookie campaign. He played nine games for the Broncos, catching 22 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown. But with a few key wide receivers having left the team, Payton believes Mims is in for a big year in 2024 (via NFL.com):

I've said this, and I'll say it again: We were as much responsible for, I don't want to say holding him back, but you're trying to get snaps with Jerry Jeudy, with Courtland. I think we'll see a lot of growth from Year 1 to Year 2. He's tough. He had a really good play today.

Creating Opportunities

Payton, Broncos see potential in Mims Jr.

As Payton mentioned, Mims contested with Jerry Jeudy and Cortland Sutton for opportunities in 2023. But Jeudy is no longer with the team. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason. Sutton, meanwhile, has not appeared at OTAs as he is holding out on an improved contract.

Marvin Mims Jr. 2023 Stats Stat Mims Jr. Receptions 22 Receiving Yards 377 Receiving TDs 1 Yards Per Catch 17.1

As a result, Sutton has had a chance to show what he can bring. Payton recognized that the Oklahoma product has the skill set to be a successful pass-catcher in the NFL. While he played mostly as a returner last season, that could certainly change in the season ahead.

We know he's a good returner. We felt that was one of the strengths obviously that we saw on tape. But we saw transitional speed, we saw the things that you need to have at that receiver position. So I don't think it was his development as much as, and I don't want to say a crowded room, but just trying to create enough touches for those guys.

Mims is likely to see time as a returner in 2024. In fact, with recent changes to how kickoffs are conducted in the NFL, it's likely that he will work as a returner this season. That being said, Payton has liked what he's seen during OTAs to this point:

I'm anxious as we go through this process to watch these guys. This first half of these OTAs has gone really good, I mean really good. I told them that. I like the energy. I feel like we're younger, and you kind of feel that at practice.

Mims will have some new faces to contend with as he tries to earn a bigger role in Denver. The Broncos signed former Detroit Lions pass-catcher Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract this offseason. Furthermore, they drafted Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Denver Broncos were one of the NFL's best return teams in 2023. They led the league with 16.3 yards per punt return, and ranked eighth with nearly 25 yards per kick return.

The Oklahoma product is confident in himself, though. And he is not shying away from any competition in training camp. "It starts on the practice field. If I take care of my business out here, (it will translate) to the game," Mims said.

