Highlights Sean Payton had some ups and downs in his first year with the Denver Broncos.

Payton is in the midst of surgeries on both of his eyes this offseason, in an attempt to help his vision.

Payton admitted he accidentally called the wrong play last year due to his inability to see clearly.

Sean Payton had some ups and downs during his first year as the Head Coach of the Denver Broncos. Denver started the season slow, then rallied to win five straight and contend for a playoff push. Unfortunately, the Broncos fell a bit shy of the postseason, and finished with an 8-9 record and a third-place finish in the AFC West.

Payton had some struggles during the season, mainly regarding the team being inconsistent for portions of the year. Apparently, another issue he had was with his vision, as Payton admitted to Mike Klis of 9NEWS:

“I want to get my eyes fixed, so I call the right play and I don’t mess up and call the wrong play on a play that happened one time this year... That was embarrassing.’’

While the overall health of coaches isn't considered to be nearly as important to the team's play than the health of their players, it's still an important thing to consider.

Clear vision can be important for coaches to see what's happening on the field, and to read their play-sheets clearly, which was something Payton admitted he struggled with at the end of the 2023 season.

Payton is Hoping For a Clearer 2024 Season, in More Ways Than One

Sean Payton is looking to improve a lot of things from 2023, and his vision is just one of them.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Payton has been in the NFL for quite a while now. He began his head coaching career with the New Orleans Saints back in 2006, which was the beginning of a 15-year stretch in which he was very successful alongside the team's franchise quarterback, Drew Brees.

Sean Payton's Head Coaching Stats Stat Category Totals Wins 160 Losses 98 Winning% .620 Playoff Appearances 9 Playoff Wins 9 Playoff Losses 8

During his 15 years in New Orleans, Payton was consistently a winner, finishing with a .620 winning percentage during his time with the team. The Saints won the Super Bowl in 2009 under Payton, and he led them to the playoffs nine times, including two separate streaks in which the Saints made the playoffs in four consecutive years.

However, after a brief step away from the game, Payton had a challenging debut season with Denver. His quarterback for that year, Russell Wilson, is gone now, and the team drafted Bo Nix this year to replace him. With a young quarterback that he can truly mold, Payton will hope the 2024 season brings more success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sean Payton has certainly left his legacy in the NFL. In terms of all-time leaders among Head Coaches in winning percentage, Payton is tied with Mike McCarthy for the 33rd-most, at .620%. He's also tied with John Harbaugh for 20th on the all-time wins list, with 160.

Payton underwent cataracts surgery on his left eye last Thursday, and says he will have the same surgery in his opposite eye next week. As a result of the surgery, he's been forced to wear sunglasses for the first time:

“He said Bill Parcells is going to be calling him: 'You wimp what do you have sunglasses on for'... It’s because he had cataracts surgery.”

Overall, Payton will hope a lot of things turn from blurry to clear in 2024. Denver saw some important players leave this offseason, including Wilson, Jerry Jeudy and Justin Simmons. They added Nix, and his college teammate Troy Franklin, with hopes that those two can replicate some of the magic they produced during their time at Oregon last year. Payton has a big season ahead of him, and it's good to hear that he's taken care of himself to prepare for it.

Source: 9NEWS

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.