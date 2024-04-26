Highlights Sean Payton felt urgency in drafting Bo Nix after missing out on Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

Nix excelled in the pre-draft process with the Broncos and got high praise from his former center.

Payton feels similarly about Nix as he did about Mahomes in 2017.

The Denver Broncos used the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select their next quarterback, Bo Nix. There was a flurry of quarterbacks selected in the first round of this year's draft, and Nix ended up being the sixth quarterback selected in the first round, even at the 12th pick.

Quarterbacks were flying off the board at the beginning of the draft. Caleb Williams went first overall, with Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye following him as the second and third overall picks. Michael Penix Jr went eighth overall, and J.J. McCarthy was the next quarterback selected at the 10th overall pick.

With quarterbacks going off the board so fast, Broncos' head coach Sean Payton knew he needed to be assertive and get his guy. Adam Schefter talked a bit about Payton's thought process:

Schefter reveals some interesting information here. He talks about the fact that Payton wanted Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft, back when he was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Payton ended up missing out on Mahomes due to the Kansas City Chiefs trading up in the draft, and grabbing Mahomes one spot above Payton and the Saints. That does shed some light on the situation, and it gives some reasoning behind the Broncos' urgency to find their next quarterback with their first-round pick this year.

Related Broncos Unveil New Jerseys For 2024 Season A detailed breakdown of the Denver Broncos new uniforms for the 2024 NFL season.

Sean Payton Knew He Had To Act Fast

Bo Nix reportedly aced the pre-draft process with Denver, and got some help from a former teammate

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly enough, before this year's draft, Payton had never selected a quarterback in the first two rounds of a draft. He broke that streak this year. Payton has been burned in the past, with Mahomes being selected one spot ahead of him. According to Schefter's aforementioned tweet, Payton feels the same way about Nix as he did about Mahomes.

Private workouts are important for any draft pick, and the Broncos hosted Nix for a private workout the day after his Pro Day, according to Schefter. The night before his workout, they sent him three packets of offensive play installation, and he "crushed it" in the classroom the next day.

It's clear that Nix really excelled during this process with the Broncos. It's something of a perfect storm, since Denver came into the draft knowing they had a glaring hole at the quarterback position, and Nix performed so well through this process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Bo Nix led the Pac-12 in completion percentage (77.4%), yards per attempt (led all players with at least 50 completions at 9.6), passing touchdowns (45), and passer rating (188.3).

Bo Nix's Career at Oregon Stat Category 2022 2023 Completion % 71.9% 77.4% Passing Yards 3,593 4,508 Passing Yards per Attempt 8.8 9.6 Passing TDs 29 45 Interceptions 7 3 Passer Rating 165.7 188.3

Another aspect that helped raise Nix's stock with Denver was one of their centers, Alex Forsyth. Forsyth played with Nix at Oregon during the 2022 season, before being selected in the seventh round by the Broncos in the 2023 draft. He spoke to Denver's coaching staff about how impressive he believed Nix could be:

Denver clearly had a very high opinion of Nix before Thursday's first round. Seeing Williams, Daniels, Maye, Penix Jr, and McCarthy all get drafted within the first 11 picks reminded Payton of when he narrowly missed out on his quarterback back in 2017. Payton knew he couldn't make that same mistake again.

It's also important to note that Schefter mentioned Payton "feels as strongly about Nix as he did about Mahomes." That's some very high praise, and while Nix likely won't be as good as the future Hall-of-Famer, he has the potential to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL. It's a positive sign that Payton has that level of confidence in his new quarterback.

Source: Adam Schefter.

All statistics courtesy of Sports Reference-College Football unless stated otherwise.