After releasing Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos only had Jarrett Stidham on their roster at the quarterback position. As the offseason went on, they added Zach Wilson via trade and drafted Bo Nix with the 12th overall selection of the draft. Coach Sean Payton recently hinted that he wants to get a real good look at all of them before making a call on a Week 1 starter.

According to The Athletic's Nick Kosmider, the Broncos' coach said of his trio:

We'll figure it out. But we’ll have a rotation, and we’ll go from there.

The Broncos not only gave Sean Payton a huge contract and significant roster control, but also traded assets to the New Orleans Saints so that they could hire him before the 2023 campaign. Payton's main job with the team is finding a quarterback of the future, and he is going to give all three of the signal-callers on his roster a shot.

Each Of The Potential Broncos QBs Has Flaws

The team would like to see Bo Nix emerge as the starter

One of Payton's first moves upon becoming the Broncos coach was giving Jarrett Stidham a sizable contract. The quarterback is entering his sixth year in the league and has long been seen as a player with starter potential. Stidham may have the upper hand in the competition right now since he spent last season in the Broncos offensive system.

Total Career Passing Statistics Player Starts Yards Comp. % TDs INTs Rating Jarrett Stidham 4 1,422 59.4 8 8 78.3 Zach Wilson 33 6,293 57 23 25 73.2

While Wilson will be entering his fourth year in the NFL, he is the same age, 24, as rookie Bo Nix; Wilson has tremendous upside but never came close to reaching it as a member of the New York Jets. However, he will get a clean slate with Denver and could fit Payton's system well.

The Broncos had the 12th selection in the draft and seemed focused on taking a quarterback no matter what. They didn't have the ammo to trade up, so Nix was the sixth quarterback selected during the 2024 Draft. Nix has tremendous experience, having started 61 games during his college career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In addition to his passing prowess, Bo Nix is also effective as a runner. During his college career, Nix averaged 4.0 yards per carry and scored 38 rushing touchdowns.

While any of the QBs could end up as the starter, one would think that the draft capital spent on him means that Nix will get the longest leash. Last year at Oregon, Nix completed an NCAA record 77.4% of his passes.

He's already been getting rave reviews from his teammates early in the offseason workout process, and his humble respect for Payton will also surely endear him to the prideful coach. His ability to thrive within a structure should help him make some noise in Payton's system early in his NFL career.

