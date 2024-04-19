Highlights The Broncos need a QB but lack draft capital, trading up for a top prospect may be challenging due to their position and lack of picks.

Potential first-round QBs for Denver are Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., but Denver may view the 12th pick as too high a price to pay for them.

If they don't trade up, the Broncos could consider QB options in the third round, like Spencer Rattler or Michael Pratt.

Jarrett Stidham is currently the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, and the only other signal-caller on the roster is Ben DiNucci, who hasn't thrown an NFL pass since 2020. Broncos head coach Sean Payton recognizes the need to upgrade the position before next season and said of the upcoming draft:

You'd say, man, it sure looks like we have to draft a quarterback, and yet, it's got to be the right fit, the right one. And if you had the tip sheets as to who everyone else was taking, it would be easier to answer that question. ... That's the puzzle here.

When Payton took the Broncos job last season, the quarterback was Russell Wilson. Over the course of the year, the coach decided that the team would move on without the veteran, but they have work to do to find a successor.

Trading Up May Not Be So Easy for Denver

The team does not have a ton of draft capital

This is a good year to need a quarterback, as several intriguing QB prospects exist, with Broncos general manager George Paton saying that there are "seven or eight quarterbacks that we like". The top four quarterbacks, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy, are expected to go in the top 10 picks. The Broncos have the 12th selection and would have to trade up for one of these players.

The Broncos aren't in a good position to trade up, however. They have spent major draft capital on acquiring Wilson and Payton and do not have a second-round draft pick this year. If they were to trade up, they would have to use future capital, which could hurt their efforts to build an infrastructure around a young quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Big Board Rankings For Top QBs Player School Overall Ranking Caleb Williams USC 2 Drake Maye North Carolina 7 Jayden Daniels LSU 8 Michael Penix Jr. Washington 40 J.J. McCarthy Michigan 48 Bo Nix Oregon 67 *Rankings via GIVEMESPORT Draft Big Board

Two other QBs could go in the first round: Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. However, the 12th pick in the draft could be considered a little high for either prospect. But, without a second-round pick, Denver would either have to trade down, take them in the 12th slot, or look lower down the big board for a QB.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Denver drafted QBs in the first round in 2006, 2010, and 2016, so they would seem to be due for another one in 2024. However, they have only drafted one other QB in the first round in their entire history: Tommy Maddox in 1992.

While Payton did say that it "looks like" they need to get a QB considering their current QB1 is a journeyman with four career starts, Paton also acknowledged that they don't want to take a QB just to take one:

What you don't want to do is force it. Otherwise, we'll be in this position next year and the years after. You want to get the right player at 12. Our first pick we've got to hit on, whether it's a quarterback, whether it's a tackle, a receiver, you name it, we need to get an impact player.

While they would never admit it, passing on a QB in this draft, rolling with Stidham, and tanking the 2024 season to get your franchise QB in 2025 might be the best course of action for the Broncos to end their eight-year playoff drought, which is the second-longest active such streak in the league.

Instead, at 12, they could snag one of the many elite wideouts or the top tight end to give whoever they draft in 2025 some ready-made weapons. They could also grab one of the many elite tackles in this class or pick up one of a bevy of top-flight corner prospects to pair with Pat Surtain II.

If the Broncos were to take the shrewd approach in the first round, they would still have options in the third round at QB, where they have the 76th selection. Quarterbacks who could potentially have a third-round grade include Spencer Rattler from the University of South Carolina or Michael Pratt from Tulane.

In fact, in GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock draft, we project the Broncos to take Pratt with that No. 76 pick, with Rattler going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 79.

