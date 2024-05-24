Highlights Courtland Sutton was absent from OTAs on Thursday with the reasoning being his current contract.

Sean Payton downplayed the situation, praising Sutton as a leader of the team.

Bo Nix and Sutton's chemistry will likely be the determining factor for the 28-year-old's future in Denver.

Wideout Courtland Sutton was not in attendance for the Denver Broncos' OTAs on Thursday and reports were that it was related to his current contract. While the team would love to have the 28-year-old out working with the rest of the roster, head coach Sean Payton stated that there was no concern over his absence, believing the situation will 'sort itself out.'

While missing OTAs isn't particularly uncommon for players looking to earn a new deal, there has to be questions about Sutton's future with the organization, as they seem to be in the first season of revamping this roster back from the failed Russell Wilson era. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones was also absent on Thursday for non-injury related reasons, but the exact motive is unknown.

Sutton's Future Outlook in Denver

He is the current top wideout, but could he be on his way out?

2024 is a season that will have emphasis on Bo Nix's development. That will take priority over everything else as the team looks to solidify their future under center amid a short-term rebuild to turn the franchise around and quickly contend. As a result, a lot of the current offensive roster is unknown regarding how they stand going forward.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Out of 116 FBS quarterbacks with a minimum of 200 attempts last season, Bo Nix's 6.9 yards average depth of target was the sixth-lowest, according to PFF. Interestingly enough, that's 0.1 yards more than Patrick Mahomes' 6.8 yards in the NFL last season.

Whoever the rookie is finding chemistry with will be prioritized, but if Nix is struggling to get on the same page with anybody, they could very quickly be on their way out in Denver. So with Courtland Sutton entering his seventh season, and nearing 30, there could be hesitance from the Broncos front office to pay him before seeing how he looks in 2024.

Sutton's current deal expires in 2025, but he has no guaranteed money for the final season, so his security with the team is completely up in the air past this season. While the talent is undeniable, he may be hoping to get some more locked-in cash to eliminate any concerns that injuries will cost him the final season of his current deal.

Courtland Sutton's Career Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2018 42 704 4 2019 72 1,112 6 2020 3 66 0 2021 58 776 2 2022 64 829 2 2023 59 772 10

The Broncos' current receiving unit also has plenty of young talent that could start pushing for snaps. Just this offseason, Marvin Mims Jr. established himself as enough of a presence that the team shipped Jerry Jeudy off to the Cleveland Browns. If Troy Franklin has a strong rookie campaign, could Sutton's spot be in jeopardy?

While Payton will downplay this situation as much as he can, it is certainly one to watch, as both sides have sound logic about why they may be a bit weary of the current situation. Still, expect the SMU product to remain with the Broncos this season, and not miss any time over the year due to his contract frustrations.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.