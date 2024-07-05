Highlights Broncos' RB Javonte Williams is expected to improve with better health in 2024.

The Broncos' offense underwent changes, with new QBs competing for the starting job.

Javonte Williams' performance in 2023 was hindered by injuries. He's aiming for improvement in 2024.

Not much went right for the Denver Broncos offense last year, and that includes the running attack.

The Broncos finished in the middle of the pack last year, averaging 106.5 rush yards per game, 18th in the league. Head coach Sean Payton thinks that number will get better now that running back Javonte Williams is two full years removed from a major knee injury. As the coach told ESPN's Jeff Legwold:

I think, historically speaking, when you talk to the experts, they say that the complete heal finishes at two years. Obviously you begin playing before then ... I know that he's looking forward to [this season]. The challenge last year was really when you think about it, even in training camp, it was still early enough in the process where it was hard for him to go full speed with confidence. And yet we were building and getting him where we all felt comfortable he could play.

The Broncos' offense underwent some major changes this offseason, getting rid of quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Bo Nix, and Jarrett Stidham will go into training camp battling for the starting job.

Williams Looked Like a Star in His Early Days in the League

The halfback lost steam in the second half of 2023

Javonte Williams was originally selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 35th overall. In his rookie season, the halfback established himself as a threat, rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns on just 203 carries. He also added 316 yards and three scores on 43 receptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Javonte Williams' 1,219 scrimmage yards as a rookie in 2021 represents the 7th-highest total for a rookie RB in Broncos history.

Williams was off to a strong start in 2022, rushing for 204 yards on 47 carries through four games. However, in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the running back would tear both his ACL and LCL.

Javonte Williams Stats Per Season Year Yards Per Carry Yards Per Reception Total TDs 2021 4.4 7.3 7 2022 4.3 4.8 0 2023 3.6 4.9 5

Williams would be back in uniform for Week 1 of the 2023 season and had a relatively strong first half. Through the first nine games of the season, the running back averaged 3.9 yards on 111 carries. In the final eight games, he was noticeably slowed, gaining 3.2 yards per carry on 106 totes.

The running back is counting on being better in 2024, and he knows that can only help whoever takes the reins at QB. Williams told Legwold:

I've said, in our room, that's one of the biggest priorities we have, helping whoever the quarterback is. Do more, help more ... I think everybody has that approach with it.

No matter who starts under center for Denver in Week 1, the running game will be expected to shoulder the load, at least to start the campaign, so Williams' form will be heavily scrutinized.

