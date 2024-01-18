Highlights The heated rivalry between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis seemed personal and intense, with online digs, in-person spats, and personal jabs.

The feud started when Du Plessis responded to Strickland's homophobic outburst, and things escalated to a physical altercation at UFC 296.

Despite the intense build-up, new footage has shown the fighters embracing each other, suggesting that the rivalry may have been all for show and hype.

With UFC 297 fast approaching on the 20th of January, the main event between middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis, which originally was built on a very heated rivalry, has seemingly come to a close, with both fighters embracing each other in new footage.

Combat sports is at its best when the feuds and fights feel legit, the feeling that the two fighters facing off against each other despise each other and will do anything, not just to win, but for their opponent to lose. Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier, Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal, Brock Lesnar vs Frank Mir are just some of the legendary feuds that the UFC have presented us that go beyond just two fighters looking to get paid.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis tale of the tape Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Sean Strickland 32 6' 1" 185lbs 76" Dricus du Plessis 29 6' 1" 185lbs 76"

With Sean Strickland's first defence approaching, it seemed that his rivalry with Dricus du Plessis would follow a similar theme from those feuds of the past. Online digs, in-person spats, personal jabs, it had all the ingredients for an intense, personal fight.

The beef between Strickland and Du Plessis

It's gone way too far at times, with serious threats being made

The feud between the pair started when Dricus du Plessis responded to Strickland's homophobic outburst, where the UFC middleweight champion tweeted he would of "failed as a man to create such weakness" if he were to have a gay child. Du Plessis responded by weaponising and mentioning Strickland's childhood abuse and trauma at a UFC Seasonal Press Conference.

Having unearthed some personal trauma, Strickland and Du Plessis came to blows again, but this time in person at UFC 296. While having a stare down in the crowd, Strickland aimed an imaginary gun at Du Plessis, who was sat down behind him. In what looked like it would just be a staring contest, it soon turned physical, as Tarzan lunged at the South African and the pair started brawling in the crowd.

It was this confrontation that set up the main event of UFC 297, with it seeming it couldn't get more heated, Strickland revealed that the jabs had been going on in private too, revealing that he himself messaged Du Plessis saying: "Dude listen, Dricus, we’re going to go try to murder each other, but if you bring that s*** up again, I will f****** stab you."

Bringing up trauma, in-personal brawling, threats of stabbing, this feud had it all, and the South African Du Plessis was unbothered by it all as he said: "Mr. Moral Compass doesn't decide where the line is."

Strickland & Du Plessis bump into each other at the hotel

It seemed that the UFC 297 main event was going to be the culmination of what had been a short, but intense rivalry. That was until footage came out that showed the pair embracing one another. Footage of Strickland in a hotel in Toronto shows him embracing Du Plessis, introducing himself to his wife, and then the pair wish each other good luck and part ways.

A far cry from the threats of stabbing, it was an interaction that pulled back the curtain and showed that this rivalry may have just been all for show and to build hype, and not as personal as it once seemed. A sobering thought, yet the excitement of UFC 297 can't be ruined, as this feud has still been built in a way that come the 20th of January, everyone will need to see who comes out as the victor from this feud.