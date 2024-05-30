Highlights Sean Strickland fights Paulo Costa at UFC 302 on Saturday in New Jersey.

Ahead of his Saturday fight at UFC 302, Sean Strickland blasted the UFC and their higher-ups for introducing new gloves, as well as the way they pay their fighters.

Sean Strickland Blasts UFC in Rant About Fighter Pay

Strickland claims "the UFC doesn't do the right things"

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland returns to the Octagon this upcoming weekend at UFC 302 in his first fight back since losing his middleweight title at UFC 297 to Dricus Du Plessis. A highlight of Sean Strickland's fight week or a potential nightmare if you are a UFC employee, are his interviews and media junkets before and after his fight. Strickland is definitely the most controversial figure in the UFC today and always speaks his mind whether you like it or not.

One topic which Strickland choose to discuss in the lead-up to his fight against Paulo Costa is fighter pay. The fighter pay debate in the UFC is something that has been talked about for years and will likely be talked about for many more years to come unless the UFC changes something. UFC fighters over the years have been incredibly vocal about how they are not paid fairly in accordance to what the UFC actually makes and how only a very small percentage of that revenue goes into other people's pockets rather than the fighters.

In a sit-down interview with Daniel Cormier, Strickland blasted the UFC for their approach regarding fighter pay.

“The UFC doesn’t do the right things, it doesn’t f*****g do the right things, it doesn’t do the right things for most of its roster. If you go and look at what these f***s, the guys that run the UFC what they’re making [compared] to what [fighters] get paid, it’s f*****g s**t dude. The UFC does not do the f*****g right things and unless you hold them at gunpoint, they’re not going to do it.”

Later on in the interview, Strickland did concede the fact that as unfortunate as it is, it is just the way business works nowadays, and it is like that in many different huge companies around the world.

“But that’s all the businesses these days, all these f*****g corporations are leeches dude, that’s just how it works man, look at the working man gap. Again, my gap is a lot smaller than your guys’ gap, but that’s just how it works, these corporations just f*****g suck.”

Sean Strickland is Also Not a Fan of the New UFC Gloves

New fight gloves will debut this weekend at UFC 302

Another topic which Sean Strickland chose to go on a rant about at the UFC 302 media day was the new UFC gloves which will be used for the very first time this weekend. Several months ago, the UFC announced that they were revamping their gloves and making changes to them which would help their fighters. Despite the UFC wanting to make a change for the good, two high-profile fighters, Strickland and Islam Makhachev, have publicly criticized the new gloves.

Speaking at UFC 302 media day, Strickland said:

“Yeah, they suck. I don’t know who – could we talk to the person who designed these gloves? Have you ever been in a fight in your f*****g life? It’s like you get these f*****g dorks that have no idea, and they’re like, ‘Oh, this sounds like a good idea,’ and they make it. How did you a*****es think this was a good idea? They absolutely suck. UFC dropped the ball on that one.”

Strickland also went on to say that the issues with the gloves regarding eye pokes will not go away and the changes which have been made to the gloves actually create more problems than reduce them.