In the main event of UFC 312, Sean Strickland was outclassed and outfought by reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis for five whole rounds. The outspoken and wild Strickland lost every single round of the fight on two out of the three judges' scorecards and despite yet again promising an all-action war to the fans and his opponent, he produced another pretty lackluster performance which has become common for him in his last few fights.

Just days after UFC 312, Strickland's head coach, Eric Nicksick, publicly criticised his fighter's performance, calling it "uninspired fighting," and even at one point suggested that Strickland should reevaluate training under him as his priorities may lie elsewhere.

To no surprise, Nicksick's comments did not go down well in the MMA world among fighters as well as Strickland himself, who responded to him in public. Now that the dust has settled, and we are now over a week removed from the fight, Nicksick has walked back on his criticism of Strickland and believes he "should've known better" than to publicly bash him after a difficult loss.

Related Why Alex Pereira May be Wrong About Oleksandr Usyk Fight Alex Pereira thinks he can secure Oleksandr Usyk fight but his confidence may be misplaced.

Sean Strickland's Coach Regrets Publicly Bashing his Mindset at UFC 312

Nicksick admits that his "wording was piss poor"

Despite UFC 312 being a good event with some great fights, the biggest talking point coming out of the UFC's second pay-per-view event of the year was Sean Strickland's lackluster performance and his coach, Eric Nicksick's criticism of his fighter.

Just days after UFC 312, Nicksick appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and instead of giving the typical coach's response to one of their fighters losing, Nicksick made his feelings very clear, and he went on a very public tirade to bashing not only Strickland's performance inside the Octagon, but his mindset leading into the fight.

Nicksick said the following on The Ariel Helwani Show after UFC 312: