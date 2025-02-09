UFC 312 saw South African middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis, take on Sean Strickland in a rematch following their original fight in January 2024, where “Stillknocks” beat the American to claim the middleweight championship. The first fight was won via split decision, going in favour of the South African. However, the rematch at UFC 312 was anything but close.

Du Plessis won the bout comfortably via unanimous decision and retained the title he won from Strickland just over 12 months ago in the process. The punch of the night Down Under came in the fourth round, when the champion connected on the button of Strickland's face with a big right overhand, which clearly broke the American’s nose. Instantly, blood poured from the challenger's nose.

Dricus du Plessis & Sean Strickland's pro MMA records (as of 09/02/25) Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland Fights 25 36 Wins 23 29 Losses 2 7

After the fourth round, the former champion went back to his corner and confirmed his nose had been broken, but he had “reset it.” One user commented, “He’s a warrior for continuing,” and another added, “Fighters are a different breed man.”

Despite landing 19 less significant strikes in the fight, Strickland continued to battle on and proved just how tough he is. After the contest, the challenger called his opponent a “bad motherf******."

What Next For Dricus du Plessis

The South African clearly wants to fight Alex Pereira sooner rather than later