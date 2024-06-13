Highlights Sean Strickland's bizarre waterboarding video is just the latest in a series of controversial and questionable posts.

The UFC PR team has held meetings specifically about Strickland's behaviour, including past comments on sensitive topics and reckless social media posts.

Dana White supports fighters' free speech, hinting that more controversial comments are on the way from Strickland, who may rematch Dricus du Plessis next.

You have to be a certain type of person to be able to step into the Octagon and attempt to seriously harm your opponent, with middleweight fighter Sean Strickland proving how he is different from the rest with yet another bizarre social media post.

The 185-pound fighter only recently beat Paulo Costa by decision at UFC 302, taking his record to 29-6-0, but his most recent X post, formerly known as Twitter, has gone viral on the platform and has distracted fans from his excellent win just 11 days prior.

Sean Strickland's Bizarre Social Media Post

The UFC fighter shared a clip of himself getting waterboarded

He posted footage of himself getting waterboarded, a form of torture where water is poured over a cloth covering your face to make it harder to breathe, with Strickland saying he wanted to know what the sensation of drowning felt like from a young age.

The video shows, as many would have predicted, the fighter squirming and struggling to function, with the caption writing: “When I was a kid, I thought I want to know what waterboarding feels like, it can’t be that bad. I can tell you, it was one of the most f***** up things I have ever experienced.”

Several X users commented on the bizarre video, with one saying: “Makes me lose my breath just watching,” while another wrote, “If someone asked me which fighter would do this, I would say your name 100/100 times.”

UFC Are Aware of Sean Strickland's Controversies

Just like the last comment suggests, this is not the first time Strickland has posted something wild, with the UFC’s public relations team previously having meetings just about his behaviour alone. This was revealed in a new documentary titled, “Fight Inc: Inside the UFC.”

The American fighter faced Abdus Magomedov in July 2023 and voiced some very controversial thoughts ahead of their meeting, ones that obviously did not resonate well with the promotion’s PR team following a media day appearance. The 33-year-old engaged in a lengthy rant about how he felt women should not be allowed to vote and how allowing them to do so would contribute to the United States going downhill as a country.

The former UFC middleweight champion is known for his abrasive behaviour, and his new video is not the first time, or probably the last, that he will post something controversial and face hefty backlash online.

Dana White, the UFC’s CEO and president, has publicly stated that no fighter in the promotion should have their speech censored, suggesting that there are many more controversial comments to come.

Strickland’s next fight is yet to be booked or announced by the UFC, but recent comments suggest a rematch with Dricus du Plessis could be on the cards, with the American claiming that he wants his middleweight belt back, the one he lost to the South African at UFC 297.