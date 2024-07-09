Highlights Sean Strickland's risky behavior extends beyond the octagon with dangerous motorcycle stunts.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has never been one to play things safe. His trash talk is controversial, his fighting style is unique and his extracurricular activities are never safe. One of Strickland's favorite things outside of beating people up and causing controversy on Twitter is riding his motorcycle. And he doesn't just ride it like a responsible human would. This week, Strickland revealed he'd injured himself when he flipped his motorcycle trying to do a wheelie.

“Well you guys, I got a little overconfident,” Strickland said in his Instagram stories on Monday. “I was riding the Balance Point, I was doing it, I was keeping it up, kept doing it, then went a little too far back. Training today is gonna f*cking suck. But, I’m an idiot. I flipped my bike, gotta man up and train.” Strickland also shared a photo of his bloody hand with skin ripped off.

Sean Strickland Injured His Hand Riding His Motorcycle

Sean Strickland flipped his bike while doing a wheelie.

UFC fighters and motorcycles have had a storied history. In 2012, UFC president Dana White even urged fighters to not use motorcycles as their normal mode of transportation.

"Let me tell you what," White said to a group of reporters at the UFC 155 pre-fight press conference. "When you own a motorcycle, here's the difference, okay? You take a guy like Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos, right? They've got plenty of transportation - Junior dos Santos has got a pimped-out Range Rover and god knows what else he has. Cain Velasquez has a bunch of cars; you don't want it to be your means of transportation."

A perfect example of why White was making such claims was due to Frank Mir's 2004 crash where he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle. At the time, Mir was the UFC heavyweight champion and he suffered injuries so badly that he was sidelined and eventually stripped as a result.

This is Not the First Time Sean Strickland Has Crashed His Motorcycle

In 2018 Strickland suffered a horrific motorcycle crash.

This isn't even the first time this has happened to Strickland. Strickland crashed his motorcycle when he was hit by a van going 45 mph. He injured his knee, blacked out and woke up in the hospital. He was out of competition for two years. He spoke about the experience when he returned to action in 2020.

“I had a doctor coming up to me saying ‘you’re going to surgery’ and at that moment I started crying a little bit,” Strickland told MMA Fighting. “I don’t know if it’s just the lifelong battle with depression that fighters have but I just remember waking up like ‘f*ck, I hope I can fight again.'"

He continued, “As far as the actual accident, that wasn’t so traumatic but just waking up to ‘you’re going into knee surgery.’ That was the thing that really stuck me hard. The only thing I’ve ever done in life was be a loser and be an MMA fighter. That hit me hard.” Strickland isn't signed up to fight right now but he should probably stick to keeping both wheels on the ground for now.