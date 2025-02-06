This Sunday, the 9th of February, sees Dricus du Plessis defend his UFC middleweight championship in a highly anticipated rematch with Sean Strickland in Sydney, Australia. Their previous bout saw Du Plessis defeat Strickland via split decision after a brutal fight that went the distance, winning the middleweight title in the process.

The South African then successfully defended the championship by defeating Israel Adesanya via submission back in August. Despite wanting an immediate rematch, Strickland would have to first fight Paulo Costa, who he defeated via split decision on the 2nd of June.

Sean Strickland vs Australia

The American, unsurprisingly, has been very open about his thoughts on the country

Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 312, Strickland has taken aim at Australia in the pre-fight press conference. This comes in response to a headline by the Australian newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, which said: "Will someone please knock this guy out." The headline is in response to the former champion's comments about Australia as a country.

Dricus du Plessis & Sean Strickland's professional MMA records (as of 06/02/25) Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland Fights 24 35 Wins 22 29 Losses 2 6

In the build-up to this fight, the 33-year-old lived up to his reputation for controversy and made several contentious claims. The American claimed that the Australian government has turned its back on freedom and has become a communist country. Strickland, also known as Tarzan, said: "'It's the lack of freedom, dude. How insane is it that we are in a modern country and hate speech is a thing?" before claiming that Australians were "English white trash."

Strickland added to this comment by saying that he feels that he has a lot in common with the Australian people as he is self-proclaimed "American white trash."

Additionally, Strickland slammed the country's gun laws, labelling their response to the Port Arthur massacre, which saw 35 people killed, as "pathetic." Tarzan also went on to criticise the number of cameras in the country, stating: "You guys have got a lot of cameras here – red light cameras, cell phone cameras, seatbelt cameras, speed cameras. It’s real f****** communist here.”

When shown the newspaper at the press conference, he reiterated his earlier comments, saying: "Bunch of communists here guys." He was then asked for his response to the media, to which he said: "I come into this f****** country, and I talk about freedom of speech and guns and taxes, and you've got these f****** communists in the media trying to f****** put me down, why? Because you want to control the media, and you don't like freedom of speech."

The challenger then added that if it wasn't for the apparent lack of freedom, he would really like the country. "If it wasn't for all the lack of freedoms, I actually really liked this place." Strickland would then turn to the Australian audience, labelling them as "a bunch of f****** degenerates."

Despite lapping up the attention of the crowd, Strickland responded to one heckler, saying: "Say it to my face so they can revoke my visa again. You know where my hotel is mother f*****."

He then shortly alluded to the rematch with Du Plessis, saying that he "can't wait to win the belt." The California-born fighter will look to regain his championship gold against the South African, who he claimed only won their first bout due to a "dirty headbutt" and that it would have been an easy fight if it was not for that.