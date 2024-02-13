Highlights Sean Strickland has been told by the UFC that he can't fight Jake Paul because the latter doesn't sell pay-per-views.

The pair have been beefing online over the past few days, leading to both of them wanting a sparring session somewhere down the line, but it seems the UFC aren't keen on it happening.

Strickland has been at war with Bryce Hall, as well as Jake Paul, ever since footage emerged of his sparring session with streamer Sneako.

The latest update in the Sean Strickland vs social media influencer saga has emerged, and it could be seen as a controversial one. The American has been told by the UFC that he is not allowed to fight Jake Paul due to the fact that The Problem Child and his camp "don't sell pay per views." However, this hasn't stopped him from still eyeing up the bout, as he has recently come out and said that he will fight his new adversary for free instead.

Having claimed to want to spar Bryce Hall and Jake Paul, Strickland has claimed that the UFC have informed him of the impossibility of a fight with the latter. A rather disappointing climax to what could have been an interesting saga, but the reasoning behind this could arguably be controversial.

According to Strickland himself, any fight between himself and Jake Paul would have to be organised as pay-per-view as per UFC rules, a controversial move and one which unfortunately has created a barrier to any agreement. This comes despite both parties seemingly being eager for a fight or spar of some sort to happen.

Video: Sean Strickland on UFC not letting him fight Jake Paul

Jake Paul and his party have good reason to not want any involvement in a pay-per-view fight. Most of the reasoning comes down to his fan base, many of whom are likely to have come directly from YouTube and therefore are most probably not old enough to be able to afford to pay for his fights.

Jake's camp have stated this younger demographic as reasoning for the fight falling through, despite most of his fights being streamed on DAZN. The streaming service has a high percentage of young adults subscribed to the platform, predominantly those in the 25 - 34 age bracket, but any UFC fight between them would likely be streamed on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) on their Box Office PPV channel, more likely to be paid for by an older demographic with more disposable income.

In response, Strickland has agreed to fight Jake Paul for free off camera, a move which may well get the fight over the line, admittedly without putting money into anyone's pockets. The simple question is who would this fight actually benefit if it did go ahead?

The impact of Jake Paul on boxing

Jake Paul is a very marketable fighter himself. The influx of "YouTube boxers" onto the scene in recent years has been a controversial one to many, but has no doubt benefited the sport in so many ways. Audience numbers have spiked ever since KSI took on Logan Paul, starting a trend among younger people.

For a more traditional audience, they may question the hype surrounding the scene. After all, these YouTubers aren't on the same level as the top level fighters. Without disrespecting them, no world titles will be coming to the YouTube scene anytime soon.

YouTuber boxing appeals more to younger audiences

But the main issue with boxing, an issue that has been plaguing the sport for a long time, is that outside of the Tyson Fury's and Anthony Joshua's of the sport, there isn't much audience demand for boxing anymore. The younger audience isn't going to pay to watch most of these fights, and won't recognise a lot of highly respectable fighters in the same way they would recognise mid-table footballers or Formula 1 drivers.

YouTubers are able to pull in viewers almost equal to the biggest boxing fights in the modern day, and with the formation of their very own Misfits Boxing, they've given themselves their own identity, helping the boxing scene bring in a whole new audience. They're increasingly taking the sport more seriously as well, with most of them going through advanced training camps before fights. Jake Paul, more than anyone, has proven that it's not impossible to challenge outside of Misfits, and will continue to make a success out of it.

Sean Strickland has the opportunity to make his name even more relevant to people outside the usual eyes of the sport. Chances are this is all just a marketing stunt, a chance to put his name up there with Conor McGregor as one of the best recent characters in the UFC. However, it could also bring more eyes to the sport and a wave of new audiences. Maybe, in this case, it could take a leaf out of boxing's book.