Sean Strickland has responded to his loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 by posting a four-minute video on social media. Tarzan's defeat in his middleweight title rematch with the South African was notable not only for the reigning champion’s victory, but probably more so for the challenger's ailments, both before and during the bout.

Ahead of the fight, Strickland seemed to be dealing with a staph infection on his left arm, and a rapid combination of punches from Du Plessis a few seconds into the fourth round left him with a badly bloodied, and ultimately broken, nose. As blood poured from the 33-year-old Californian’s nose, he would have been forgiven for not thinking tactically, but it was this initial offensive that broke the fight open for Du Plessis, and meant that he was able to maintain attacks for the remainder of the contest and eventually retain the belt.

Sean Strickland's Broken Nose From UFC 312

The video posted by the UFC middleweight shows what his nose looks like now

As if to hammer home the fact that it was Du Plessis’ night inside the Octagon, Strickland’s appearance following the blows really captured the global media’s attention in the aftermath. A photograph of his blood-covered nose, mouth, and chest following the injury circulated across the internet after it was posted to X (formerly Twitter) by the MMA arm of ESPN. In the UK, the story was picked up by The Sun newspaper, who called the broken nose a “horror injury” and the bout itself “brutal.” The Sun article also carried an image by the French press agency, AFP, which showed a huge scar that zig-zagged from the top to the tip of his nose. This, along with his blood-caked mouth in the shot, resembled a horror-movie villain’s makeup and summed up a miserable second defeat to the 31-year-old Orange Free State native.

UFC 312 salaries (selected) Fighter Estimated total payout Dricus du Plessis $3,342,000 Zhang Weili $2,542,000 Sean Strickland $1,032,000 Tatiana Suarez $332,000 Jake Matthews $221,000 Rong Zhu $156,000 Gabriel Santos $114,500 Jimmy Crute $101,000 Quillan Salkilld $94,000 Tallison Teixeira $94,000 Tom Nolan $84,500 Kody Steele $84,000 Aleksandre Topuria $84,000 Viacheslav Borshchev $66,000 Justin Tafa $66,000

Sean Strickland Opens Up on UFC 312 Defeat

It sounds like it was a build-up from hell for the American

Both the defeat at UFC 312 and a gruelling pre-fight camp in Colombia have called into question Strickland’s desire to continue putting his body on the line at UFC events. In a four-minute clip posted to his social media accounts on Wednesday evening, which can be seen above, Strickland revealed the negative effect the camp had on his body and mental health, while also confirming that he did have a staph infection on his arm, after previously denying the rumours.