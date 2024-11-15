Not one to ever be afraid to speak his mind, UFC star Sean Strickland has had his say on Jake Paul's fight with Mike Tyson, labelling the Problem Child an idiot and stating that his meeting with the 58-year-old should be illegal.

It sees the pair continue a history of feuding, with the former King of the Cage called out by the 27-year-old in the past due to a dispute over sparring.

While the UFC fighter sarcastically commended the influencer on his ability to make money off of people's stupidity, as he called it, he hit out at Paul, stating it would not buy him dignity.

"Jake Paul is a clown. Your ability to make money off stupid people is impressive, but being rich won't buy you dignity. You're fighting a 60-year-old man who is just trying to make a dollar by risking his life… scum bag."

Sean Strickland & Jake Paul's Historical Beef

This isn't the first time the two have crossed paths

The Problem Child has had his say on Strickland in the past, with Paul once claiming he offered the UFC fighter a million dollars to spar with him, with Paddy Pimblett also mentioned by Paul in the same conversation. The 27-year-old claimed that they responded that they could not spar with influencers, but went radio silent after sparring with others.

Paul also hit out at Strickland's striking capability, claiming that only "dumba**" casual fans think he is one of the best strikers in the UFC today. His record speaks for itself, however, with UFC Stats showing that the 33-year-old lands 6.01 significant strikes per minute. But, while Paul has called out Strickland's abilities, the middleweight competitor has done the same, issuing a challenge to the Problem Child.