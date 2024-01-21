Highlights Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297, causing controversy among fans.

Two out of three judges scored the fight in favour of Du Plessis, while fans believe the third judge got it right by scoring in favour of Strickland.

After the main event, Du Plessis called out Israel Adesanya for a future fight, setting up a potential grudge match between the two middleweights.

At UFC 297, Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland to snatch the middleweight championship out of the palms of the American in his first title defence, winning via a split decision that has caused many to criticise the judges.

Derek Cleary scored the fight in the favour of Du Plessis, giving Strickland rounds one and five, but scoring rounds two, three, and four in favour of the South African. Eric Colon, meanwhile, also scored the fight in the exact same manner, once again handing rounds one and five to Strickland, while ruling that Du Plessis won all three rounds in the middle of the bout.

According to many fans, however, Sal D'Amato was the only judge of the three to evaluate this fight correctly, scoring in favour of Strickland in rounds one, three, and five, while awarding Du Plessis rounds two and four, meaning he felt the champion did enough to retain his title.

The judges' scorecards in full

Strickland vs Du Plessis

The fight took a while to get going, as the early stages were dictated by Strickland's jab, with Du Plessis struggling to get in range to inflict any damage upon his adversary, being reduced to sporadic takedowns. The South African was unable to advance beyond taking Strickland down, resulting in both fighters getting back to their stand-up game, where Du Plessis was second-best for the majority of the fight.

Despite being the more comfortable fighter on the eye, Strickland did not dominate the fight, but would still be considered unlucky to have lost his belt from his performance, something he expressed on X in the aftermath of the fight.

UFC president Dana White also gave his verdict following the controversial contest, believing that Strickland should not have lost his title, saying: "I thought it was 2-2 going into the last round, and I thought Strickland won the last round. Guys that were sitting at the same table had it the other way; you know, it was a close fight.

"I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds. I mean, the jab was f****** beautiful; you don't see jabs like that in MMA, and the jabs did what they were supposed to do; both of his eyes were swollen shut; he slowed down in the third and fourth; Du Plessis kept coming forward; then started mixing up takedowns and punches; and I had it even going into the fifth round and this is the round to see who wants it, and they both started to turn it up a little bit, but it's just one of those type fights. But I'm also one of these guys; I believe that you have got to take it from the champion, so."

What next for Du Plessis

Perfectly setting up a fight between Du Plessis and former middleweight champion and UFC star Israel Adesanya, many fans believe that the decision was made to set up the mega-fight between the two, who have a history of bad blood.

Following his victory, Du Plessis called out The Stylebender, saying: “There’s a man who tried to take my shine; he lost his shine; now I’ve got his shine. You didn’t get in the cage tonight, but Israel Adesanya, get your a** back in the UFC, so we can settle the score.”

Going forward, despite the controversy surrounding this victory, the middleweight division in the UFC is now as open as it has ever been, with many exciting potential match-ups, as rematches for Strickland against Adesanya and Du Plessis remain, as well as the big fight between Adesanya and Du Plessis.

UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev, although unlikely to get a title shot, also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to challenge Du Plessis for a title shot at UFC 300, saying: "See you soon biplisi ufc300."