Eric Nicksick has criticized the "uninspired" performance of Sean Strickland — one of his premier fighters at the Xtreme Couture MMA gym in Las Vegas.

Strickland, the former UFC middleweight champion, fought the current champ Dricus du Plessis in a rematch atop the UFC 312 pay-per-view card which took place on Saturday the 8th of February at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Though Strickland lost a narrow decision in the first fight, the second fight was even more convincing in du Plessis' favor, with the South African winning pretty much every minute of every round.

Despite Nicksick's attempts between rounds to encourage Strickland to battle back, the American never made any adjustments and saw his challenge fizzle out before it even got going. Nicksick did not hold back in his criticism when assessing the performance on The Ariel Helwani Show Tuesday.

Eric Nicksick Critical of Sean Strickland Performance

Strickland lost a lopsided decision to Dricus du Plessis