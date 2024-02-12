Highlights UFC fighter Sean Strickland has been targeting social media influencers over the past few days, going for Sneako, Jake Paul, and now Bryce Hall.

Footage of Strickland destroying Sneako during sparring went viral on social media, which led to Jake Paul getting involved and outing the American.

Now, Strickland himself has revealed the direct message he's sent Hall about a possible spar somewhere down the line.

UFC fighter Sean Strickland has been a busy boy this past weekend, throwing us many storylines in the past 72 hours, and the latest shows a direct message he's sent to social media influencer Bryce Hall about a potential sparring session somewhere down the line.

Not long after his loss to the South African Dricus du Plessis, it seems as if Strickland has created a hit list of fighters to take down, the latest of which may actually turn into a sparring session at some point in the future.

Sean Strickland vs influencers

He's sparred Sneako, had beef with Jake Paul, and now sent a DM to Bryce Hall

The argument seemingly started when Strickland put out an x-rated post on X (formerly known as Twitter), to which Bryce responded: "U know I'm down Seanny boy." A simple social media conversation at first, until Strickland messaged Bryce, saying: "Me and you this week... I'll give you a location. You can bring a go pro or something..." on Instagram.

This isn't the first target Strickland has hunted in recent days, with various celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly, Jake Paul, and Sneako all facing the wraith of the American. In the case of Sneako, he found himself on the receiving end of a brutal sparring session, with the streamer coming out of the cage with a bloodied nose. However, he did receive praise from the former UFC champion for staying on his feet throughout.

After clips of the pair sparring emerged, Jake Paul attempted to stoke the fire by offering to fight Strickland for $1,000,000, something which caused another spat on socials. Paul tweeted: "Sean Strickland you're embarrassing for trying to stop Sneako like that. You weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out. You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people."

Related Jake Paul sparring footage re-emerges after Sean Strickland beef It seems The Problem Child himself has history of being brutal in sparring against someone with no boxing experience.

He stated that he would fight Strickland in Puerto Rico for $1,000,000 (half his net worth), to which his opposition pointed out Paul's controversial split decision loss to Tommy Fury. The exchange then continued to boil over on social media, with Jake calling Strickland a bully, saying: "I hate bullies, I was bullied and then was the bully sometimes in my YouTuber days. But now all my energy is focused on boxing bullies and helping the youth. But when I see someone like Strickland constantly bullying people, it's time to bully back."

As if things couldn't get any worse, the thin-skinned Strickland continued to elevate the argument, taking to X again to call Paul "an utter f****** joke," among other expletives. For Strickland to be using his reputation as a platform to bring down other athletes is something that none of his victims should have to deal with, but in the cases of Bryce Hall and Jake Paul, they may actually come out of this better.

Let's be real, an actual fight between Sean Strickland and Jake Paul or Bryce Hall is never going to happen, but a sparring session could, and if that is the case, the UFC fighter better make sure he comes out on top, otherwise he'll be ridiculued forever more.