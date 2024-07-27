Highlights Sean Strickland was knocked out inside a round by Alex Pereira when they met in July 2022 at UFC 276.

Even having already tasted his power, Strickland was blown away by the force of the Brazilian's shots in sparring.

Strickland joked that a 'scientific study' was needed into what makes Pereira so powerful.

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland openly admitted to being scared when facing off with reigning Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira in a recent sparring session. The pair became friends after sharing the Octagon at UFC 276, where 'Poatan' blitzed the American inside of a round.

Since that win, Pereira has gone from strength-to-strength, winning two UFC titles (at 185lb and 205lb) and knocking out five of his last six opponents. The 37-year-old has been on such a tear that he is even eyeing a move up to heavyweight, where he could become the first fighter ever to win UFC gold in three different weight divisions.

While his next bout has yet to be announced, Pereira is fresh from a win at UFC 303 over Jiri Prochazka and plans on fighting again in 2024. Until his next foe is confirmed, though, the Brazilian has been staying active in the gym in order to stay sharp. His desire to remain in shape led him to spar with Strickland - who still retains title aspirations of his own in the middleweight division.

A six-minute video of their sparring session has emerged - and it didn't take Strickland long to start second-guessing his decision to step into the cage.

Sean Strickland Admits "I'm Scared" During Sparring Session With Alex Pereira

The former UFC champion was rocked several times - even with Pereira not throwing shots at full force

The 33-year-old had only taken a few punches from Pereira before admitting to his team: "I'm scared, guys. I'm scared!" While the duo weren't going at it at full force, the reigning UFC champion still rocked Strickland's head back on multiple occasions during the session.

Strickland took to Instagram after the footage emerged to thank Pereira for the spar, asking: "Why do you punch so hard? We gotta get a scientific study on this man's power... Great seeing you man!" Pereira returned the compliment, writing: "It's always a pleasure to train with [you], brother!! We are always evolving!!"

Strickland last fought at UFC 302, when defeated Paulo Costa via split decision. Many experts expect Strickland's next fight to come against the winner of the Dricius Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya middleweight title clash at UFC 305 next month.

However, Strickland himself fears that he could be passed over for that title shot, due to his sometimes erratic behaviour, with Robert Whittaker also in with a chance of the championship bout.

"I'm next in line, dude, there's no argument in it, it is a fact if they give Whittaker the title shot, then welcome to f****** Bud Light," Strickland told Shak MMA.

"If they give Robert (Whittaker) the title shot, it's for one reason, it's for one reason. They don't want me holding this (microphone) on the main stage.