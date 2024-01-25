Highlights Sean Strickland has posted behind-the-scenes footage of his night at UFC 297, where he lost his middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis via split decision.

From arriving at the arena, to warming up for the fight itself, Strickland has shared with his fans the process of fight night from his perspective.

However, it was him in the locker room after the fight that is most interesting to watch, especially after the result didn't go his way.

Sean Strickland has blamed an accidental headbutt as the reason for his loss against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada on the 20th of January.

The now former UFC middleweight champion has released a behind-the-scenes video on his official YouTube channel, documenting the before and afters of his UFC 297 main event against Du Plessis, with the footage showing how deflated he was in the locker room after the bout.

It was a closely contested back-and-forth fight, with one judge scoring it 48-47 in favour of the American. However, the other two judges on the night scored it 48-47 in favour of his South African challenger, resulting in Strickland losing his title in his very first defence.

Upon returning to his locker room, Strickland can be heard saying: "Once that eye opened up, man, I just couldn't see s***. Welcome to fighting. I feel like Chris Curtis. I'm going to start f****** calling myself Chris Curtis."

Video: Strickland backstage after losing to Du Plessis

Elsewhere on social media, Strickland has blamed the cut he suffered above his eye mid-fight due to an accidental headbutt as the reason for his loss, stating: "I didn't take the coward's way out. I didn't tell the doctor I couldn't see and got a no-contest. The only reason why you took a round from me is because I couldn't see. I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight. The belt they gave you will never make you a champion. Enjoy."

Going back to the YouTube video on Strickland's official channel, it also shows the middleweight's arrival at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena alongside Chris Curtis. It also shows the pair warming up backstage, observed by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, and Strickland's immediate reaction following his loss against the South African.

Reaction to the UFC 297 main event result

Dana White, Israel Adesanya & Joe Rogan shared their thoughts afterwards

UFC president Dana White revealed post-fight that he scored the bout in Strickland's favour, but also stated they don't plan to book an immediate rematch, sparking speculation that it could instead be Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya next for the middleweight championship.

While watching the fight in the comfort of his own home and streaming it to millions worldwide, Izzy couldn't help but laugh at Strickland for losing his belt at the first time of asking, causing quite a stir online with some fans not happy with the disrespect shown, especially considering it was he who Strickland beat to win the title in the first place.

Another person who went viral for their reaction to the result was Joe Rogan, who was streaming and watching it alongside his podcast team, only to be left rather shocked at the winner being announced.