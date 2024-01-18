Highlights UFC champion Sean Strickland has undergone a jaw-dropping body transformation ahead of his title defence against rival Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland's lean and muscular physique is a result of his intense dedication and hard work in training.

The heated rivalry between Strickland and Du Plessis has led to a highly anticipated main event, with both fighters striving to be in their best physical shape for the fight.

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has left fans speechless with his jaw-dropping body transformation ahead of his first title defence against South African rival Dricus du Plessis.

Tarzan, who went 3-0 in 2023, is entering his first fight of the year as UFC middleweight champion. This came after having beaten Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293 last year via unanimous decision, making it the first championship Strickland has held under the UFC banner.

Strickland's body transformation from last fight to now

He fought Israel Adesanya in September, four months ago

Strickland sported a lean fighting physique against Adesanya, nothing too distant from what he had looked like in prior fights. He weighed in at 184.9 pounds, the lowest he had been all year, with his previous two fights of 2023 seeing him weigh in at 186 pounds (versus Magomedov) and 204 pounds (versus Imavov).

With his first defence coming up on the 20th of January, he will once again be in the main event and has put in the work to make sure all the fans who tune in, see him as the best version of himself in this new era as a champion. Photos online of Strickland have shown him sporting washboard abs and his leanest look yet, in what looks to be his fourth straight fight with a drop in weight.

Sean Strickland's MMA record (as of 18/01/2024) 33 fights 28 wins 5 losses By knockout 11 2 By submission 4 0 By decision 13 3 All stats taken from Wikipedia

Strickland, proving to be a fighting champion, has taken this fight just four months on from winning the championship, clearly showing he has been putting in the work from the first day he won. Brad Tavares, the captain of the Xtreme Couture training camp where Tarzan trains, has mentioned how intense and dedicated the champion is, with it even rubbing some people the wrong way at the camp with just how intense and serious he takes fighting.

Strickland's heated rivalry with Du Plessis

The two came to blows in the crowd at UFC 296

His physique change is insane, but not as insane as the rivalry he has cultivated with main event co-star Dricus du Plessis. With this new lean look, it could possibly be an attempt to intimidate his opponent, show him that he means business, or maybe to get on level playing terms with the South African who too sports an impressive physique.

No stones will be left unturned come fight night, with both fighters looking in their best physical shape yet, something that speaks volumes to how badly these two fighters want to perform against each other.

The main event for UFC 297 was birthed at UFC 296 as Strickland and Du Plessis came to blows in the crowd, in a moment of madness that has since gone viral. The incident was a result of some very personal back-and-forths between the pair, with Strickland threatening to stab Du Plessis, claiming he crossed a line that transcends fighting.

Strickland is known to be on the wild side of life, often times a bit too much, with evidence of this being seen in the UFC 296 crowd brawl, with it stemming from him asking for Gilbert Burns to move his kids, so he could go and attack Du Plessis.

It is evident that Strickland is determined to get the best of Du Plessis, be it by attacking him at previous shows, or just by putting in the work and revealing an incredible body transformation, all that's left for him to do now is walk the walk as his first defence as champion gets underway on the 20th of January at UFC 297.