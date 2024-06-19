Highlights The seating map for UFC 303 looks concerning following Conor McGregor's withdrawal.

UFC 303 was on track to be the largest gate in UFC history by some distance with the huge fight of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler being announced to headline the event.

Following the announcement of McGregor's injury which has led to him withdrawing from the fight, there will be plenty of fans, particularly from Ireland, who requested refunds on their tickets. This could be the reason behind the current seating map for UFC 303 looking very sparse.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stated that McGregor will be pushing to return sometime in July, but that will probably just be fighters' pride, with an August / September fight date being more realistic.

With a late August or September date appearing most likely, it is just a matter of time before fans can get their highly-awaited McGregor return - providing there are no more setbacks. Despite the change in the UFC 303 card, fans have been left disappointed, with some now refusing to attend the event in Las Vegas.

UFC 303 Seating Map Looks Disappointing Just Over a Week Out From the Event

There are a lot of empty seats following Conor McGregor's withdrawal

As rumours started to circulate around McGregor's UFC 303 status, many fans who were planning to come from abroad to Las Vegas, mainly from Ireland, started wondering and worrying if they would or would not be able to get their money back. As tickets for the event were a ridiculously extortionate price due to McGregor fighting on the card and it being his first bout in over three years, it is very understandable that fans would want their money back as the average fan coming from abroad for the event will likely spend thousands on not just ticket to the event, but hotels and flights as well which are also ridiculously prices.

Luckily for the fans who have bought tickets and want their money back, this is possible. As T-Mobile Arena is located in Nevada, the rules around refunds are governed by the Nevada Athletic Commission. Point No.2 of the NAC statutes chapter 467.255 states the following:

"If such a change or substitution (main event) occurs and any patron desires to have the price of the patron's ticket refunded, the promoter must refund the patron's money if the patron requests a refund from the promoter within such a period after the promoter publicly announced the change or substitution as the executive director seems reasonable."

Now that fans seem to be aware that they can get their money back, naturally, this would have led to a large number of fans getting their tickets refunded which would've led to more tickets becoming available for the event. You can see the impact which this has had on the ticket sales below, in a newly updated seat map for UFC 303.

As you can see in the image above, there seems to be a huge amount of seats still available for the event despite being just 11 days out from fight night. This is pretty much unavoidable for the UFC who have done their best to make UFC 303 the best it can possibly be following the McGregor vs Chandler fight falling through.

Epic light-heavyweight rematch will headline the event

Despite the original main event falling through, the UFC have managed to make a pretty solid main card out of UFC 303 even with all the withdrawals and injuries they've had to deal with outside of the main event.

The originally planned co-main event for the card was Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr. Neither man is now on the card and there is now a completely different co-main event booked for the card.

Current UFC 303 card as it stands: