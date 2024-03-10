Highlights The Seahawks have young talent but need to improve their offensive line issues from 2023.

Some key pieces on both sides of the football will be hitting free agency, especially at tight end, offensive guard, linebacker, and safety.

The draft presents an opportunity to address succession plans for QB Geno Smith, but other needs may take priority.

The Pete Carroll era has come to a close, and the Seattle Seahawks have turned a new leaf by cleaning house of their existing coaching staff and bringing in new leaders for 2024 and beyond.

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has been the man named for the job, and he's already implemented his staff, including Washington Huskies former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

The Seahawks have plenty of issues to address this offseason and plenty of questions surrounding their future. Let's take a look at their upcoming offseason to forecast what's ahead.

Seahawks' Bright Spots of 2023

The Seattle roster is filled with young talent

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

While the 2023 campaign went off the rails through the back half of the schedule, plenty of promising performances should incite confidence in the team moving forward.

2023 first round pick Devon Witherspoon was dominant for a lot of the season, establishing himself as one of the league's premiere cornerbacks. On top of that, the offense is filled with exciting pieces like Kenneth Walker III and Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who filled in well to their roles last year.

The receiving trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Smith-Njigba should only continue to improve with the new passing concepts being instilled. So, exciting times are ahead in Seattle.

Seahawks Areas for Improvement

Cohesion in the trenches hurt in the long run

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The expectation entering 2023 was that Seattle would build on their success and be able to return to the playoffs. However, the team dropped five of their last eight games and fell out of the NFL playoff picture. Injuries and run defense played a major part in that. With a chance to correct their mistakes, what will the Seahawks do before the 2024 regular season?

Seattle Seahawks Skill Position Outlook Position Current starter(s) QB Geno Smith RB Kenneth Walker III WR DK Metcalf / Tyler Lockett / Jaxon Smith-Njigba TE Tyler Mabry

There is plenty to be excited about regarding the skill positions on this team. However, there are two positions that are in question heading into the offseason. Geno Smith is getting older and may not be the team's long-term answer under center. Could the Seahawks look to bring in someone to learn under his wings for a season this offseason?

For a more immediate need, the team is without a true starting tight end. All players at the position who took a snap in 2023 are set to hit the open market. Finding bodies to fill the position will be necessary in free agency and the draft.

Seattle Seahawks Offensive Line Outlook Position Current starter(s) OT Charles Cross / Abraham Lucas OG Anthony Bradford / McClendon Curtis C Olu Oluwatimi

The trenches will be a major focus for Seattle if they want to improve from 2023. While many want to point fingers at the quarterback, a lack of protection up front caused many issues last season. Injuries played a major role in the problems, as just three linemen played over 65% of offensive snaps this past year.

GIVMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Seahawks tied for the fourth-worst pass-blocking efficiency in the NFL after surrendering 229 pressures on 635 pass plays.

With all three primary starters on the interior hitting free agency, the team will have to go about addressing the position, either by retaining their 2023 guys, or landing new pieces to bolster the group.

Seattle Seahawks Defensive Outlook Position Current starter(s) DL Jarran Reed / Dre'Mont Jones EDGE Uchenna Nwosu / Boye Mafe LB John Rattigan / Drake Thomas / Patrick O'Connell CB Tariq Woolen / Devon Witherspoon / Tre Brown S Julian Love / Jerrick Reed II

The team's primary linebackers Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, and Devin Bush all have expiring contracts, leaving the position rather barren heading into free agency. Additionally, the Seahawks decided to cut ties with veteran safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. While Julian Love can handle the duties of starting, look for the team to add a couple more guys to step in and compete for time in the secondary.

Pending Free Agents

Notable Seahawks are set to hit the open market

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle will have plenty of key contributors from 2023 set to hit free agency, but with the new staff, there is uncertainty about who will be retained. The Seahawks have around the league average in budget, so now it comes down to how the front office wants to spend it.

Seattle Seahawks Notable Offensive Free Agents Name Position Age Drew Lock QB 27 Noah Fant TE 26 Will Dissly TE 27 Colby Parkinson TE 25 Jake Curhan OT 26 Damien Lewis OG 26 Phil Haynes OG 28 Evan Brown C 27

Damien Lewis will be an interesting name to watch as the lineman has shown some promise during his early career, but has had some inconsistent play as well. Oftentimes, that can be a result of poor play from the center, so perhaps if brought back and with a new teammate snapping the ball, Lewis could take the next step.

The tight end room will be interesting to watch as well, as Grubb didn't utilize the position much with Washington. Will that change in the NFL? Or could all three players be wearing different uniforms next season?

Seattle Seahawks Notable Defensive Free Agents Name Position Age Leonard Williams DL 29 Mario Edwards DL 30 Darrell Taylor EDGE 26 Jordyn Brooks LB 26 Bobby Wagner LB 33 Devin Bush LB 25 Michael Jackson CB 27 Quandre Diggs S 31 Jamal Adams S 28

Leonard Williams should be a priority for the team as they used a second round pick in order to acquire him from the New York Giants at the midway point of the 2023 season. Additionally, the team will likely make an effort to retain Jordyn Brooks and Michael Jackson as both were key pieces of the defense last year, and are young enough to be valuable long-term pieces for the roster.

Free Agency Targets

Macdonald's ties could play to Seattle's favor

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There is plenty to be excited about for the Seahawks' roster, but there are still plenty of flaws that need to be addressed before 2024 kicks off. With some recent cuts, potential restructures, and a connection to some top names, there are some big additions that could be Seattle-bound this offseason.

Interior Offensive Line

Last season, interior pressure was an issue in Seattle. Part of the blame goes on durability, but when some starters returned healthy there was still questionable play. While some of the free agency-bound linemen will return in 2024, finding long-term pieces for the interior is pivotal for the Seahawks.

Graham Glasgow of the Detroit Lions is probably Seattle's best potential signing. The lineman has experience playing guard and center and has been a durable player in Detroit's trenches all season. Additional names to look out for include Laken Tomlinson, who was cut by the New York Jets recently, and Dalton Risner, who spent 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings. All three players are experienced veterans who could step in and start while likely available for a low cost.

Linebacker

With Brooks, Wagner, and Bush all set to hit the open market, linebacker becomes a position of importance for the Seahawks. While the position has lost favor in terms of priority with some teams, Mike Macdonald just played part in one of the most successful defenses, largely due to the linebacker duo he had leading the way.

Luckily for the new head coach, one of his former defensive stars, Patrick Queen, is set to hit free agency, and the Ravens likely don't have the cash to retain him. Other potential targets could be veterans such as Jerome Baker of the Miami Dolphins or Houston Texans' breakout star Blake Cashman.

Safety

The Seahawks were getting expensive at safety, so the decision to cut Diggs and Adams was necessary. However, it does leave the team with a need at the position. Luckily for them, this year's safety market is filled with available options in bulk.

While they wouldn't cut their starters just to splurge again, keep an eye on guys like Geno Stone, who played for Macdonald in Baltimore, or a player like Jeremy Chinn, who fell out of favor with the Carolina Panthers but has shown promise before. Both are young but promising safeties that could be obtained at great value in such an oversaturated market.

2024 Draft and Salary Cap Situation

Is a Geno succession plan in the works?

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks will pick at the halfway point of the first round but will not be back on the clock until the third round after that. Still, the team possesses seven picks in this year's NFL Draft, so the opportunity for the team to get some impact players is certainly on the table.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft picks Round 1, Pick 16 (16th overall) Round 3, Pick 14 (78th overall) Round 3, Pick 17 (81st overall) Round 4, Pick 20 (117th overall) Round 5, Pick 17 (151st overall) Round 6, Pick 16 (191st overall) Round 7, Pick 15 (235th overall)

There are countless directions the team could go and speculation about each route will occur until commissioner Roger Goodell officially announces the pick. Will the team go quarterback, interior offensive line, edge rusher, or a position unexpected by the consensus opinion?

At quarterback, it seems cut and dry the only player they'd consider early is Washington's Michael Penix Jr., who worked with Grubb while with the Huskies last season. On the offensive line, guys like Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), Graham Barton (Duke), and Troy Fautanu (Washington) all make sense as possible selections. Then, finally, on the defensive line, Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton probably makes the most sense as he is a quality run defender on top of his pass-rushing skills.

As things stand, the Seahawks currently have over $44 million to go into free agency with. However, they have money coming in with their restructuring of Tyler Lockett that should bump that number, and they have other restructures that could get them in the $70 million range. There are plenty of worthwhile players active on the market, so keep an eye out for Seattle this offseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.