The Seattle Seahawks would be better off targeting Will Anderson Jr. who is the best all-round player in this year’s NFL Draft, according to former NFL head coach Mike Smith.

Once every couple of years, there will come a player out of the college game that you can just instantly tell is going to be a start in the NFL before they even step foot on the field. This year the league has given us two players on the defensive side of the ball who easily fit that mould.

Jalen Carter, the defensive tackle out of Georgia came out ranked by NFL.com as the best overall prospect, describing him thusly “Based upon talent, traits and projection, Carter appears ready to step into the NFL and become a productive three-down talent with Pro Bowl potential.”

However, following some ‘character issues’, his disappointing Pro Day footage and some off-field problems, there might be a few teams that will pass up his talent out of fear about the kind of man they are getting. As a result, a team like the Seattle Seahawks would be better off pursuing the other player who looks to be ‘pro-ready’ and that is Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr (who recently brought him in for a visit).

Seattle Seahawks taking the safe pick with Will Anderson Jr.?

Former NFL head coach Mike Smith has been speaking about the NFL Draft exclusively to GIVEMESPORT in association with OLBG.

With 51 tackles, 17 of which were for loss and 10 sacks this past season (via Sports Reference), and a frame that would make most current edge-rushers jealous, Anderson Jr. represents the best option on the defensive side of the ball for someone to target, at least according to former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith:

The safest pick for me is Will Anderson, Jr. He checks all the boxes. His production off the edge is unbelievable. I saw that he had 207 pressures in his time at Alabama, and we put too much emphasis sometimes on sacks. We need to put more emphasis on making the quarterback feel pressure and uneasy in the pocket.

This guy is 6ft 4in and 243 pounds, he has the length that you're looking for, he is solid against the run and he's going to grow into being a 255/265-pound edge player. Everyone loves his measurables and he doesn't have any off the field issues. He's the safest pick.

Can the Seattle Seahawks afford to wait that long?

The Seahawks are currently picking at the #5 spot, and if you go along with the common consensus that quarterbacks will go at the #1, #2 and #4 spot (Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers, C.J.Stroud to the Houston Texans, and one of Will Levis or Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts), then the only team they have to worry about is the Arizona Cardinals at #3.

They are a team that could use an edge rusher, and it might well be that they want to look Anderson Jr’s. way too, so if the Seahawks want him, then they might have to make a serious move up to the #2 spot to grab him, or risk him staying in the division and causing them problems for years.