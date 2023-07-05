NFL writer Albert Breer has stated his belief that the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the surprise teams that could make a run to the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

The Seattle Seahawks certainly caught a lot of people off guard last year, as after trading away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, and going into the season with Geno Smith as their quarterback (someone who certainly had his struggles during the earlier days of his career), they looked on paper as if they could be in contention for the #1 pick.

However, largely off the back of the play of Smith, who won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year after having the best season of his career, whilst also helped by a 1,000 yard rookie season from running back Kenneth Walker III, they managed to make it into the playoffs before being bounced out by their NFC West rivals in the form of the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Albert Breer believes that the Seahawks aren’t done there, and that there might be a little surprise in store for the league in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks set to stun the league?

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 8:54), Breer made comparisons to the team that was challenging for Super Bowls at the turn of the 2010s and how young this current team is, and that based on what he saw last year and the jump that they can make this year:

I would say look at the Seattle Seahawks. And look at where they are versus maybe where they were 12 years ago. Look at that rookie class coming back and what they have in the two young tackles, which gives them strength up front in Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, and they bring Kenneth Walker back and then in the secondary they’ve got two young corners they really like coming back in Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant and they drafted Devon Witherspoon back there.

And now they're adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the receiver group and they've got DK Metcalf. And you've got all these players in the roster that are in their early 20s, and they're still rising and they're ascending and they're getting better.

If Geno Smith can just tread water and be the same guy he was last year, maybe Seattle's not that far off from where they were 11/12 years ago, when they had those really great draft classes. If you look closely at the number of snaps played, the number of starts, all that different stuff that we saw from their 2022 draft class last year, you figure those guys are a year older now, you've got the two first round picks coming in in Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a draft class that has numbers. I think you can get yourself to a place pretty easily where you say Seattle might have something cooking there.

With some belief out there that (largely due to the imbalance of quarterbacks within the two conferences) that the NFC is set for a bit of a down year compared to the AFC, the whole conference is wide open and ready for someone to come through and take it, why not the Seahawks?

If they can carry the momentum that they had last year then it’s possible that a run could be on for them, especially if the teams at the top of the NFC suffer any sort of problems (Eagles having a Super Bowl losing-hangover, the 49ers not sorting out their QB issues, Cowboys falling short again).