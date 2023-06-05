The Seattle Seahawks need to make sure that they handle two key players with extra caution heading into training camp, Brady Henderson has claimed.

The Seattle Seahawks are a team that took a lot of people by surprise last year. With both Geno Smith and Drew Lock both coming into the season with less-than-impressive track records in the NFL, you wouldn’t have been surprised to see them fighting it out for the #1 pick.

But after an incredible season from Smith that saw him lead the league in completion percentage, have a quarterback rating of 100.9 (his career-high as a starter) and throw 30 touchdowns (also a career-high), it looks as if that position is set for some time, and after taking them to a 9-8 record and a playoff spot, things are looking good for their future.

Their future also looks bright after the draft as they picked up the highly-rated Devon Witherspoon with the #5 pick and the player who was dubbed the best route-running wide receiver in the draft in Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the #20 selection. But that future will only remain bright if they stay on the field.

Seattle Seahawks need to be super careful with star rookies

Writing for ESPN.com, reporter Brady Henderson noted that the two men are both carrying rather worrying injuries from their college days, and that the team are limiting their work during the first stage of OTAs as the men get ready for their debut NFL seasons:

Unlike last offseason, the Seahawks don't have a quarterback battle or an unresolved contract situation with a star player. But there is a question of how much cornerback Devon Witherspoon (fifth overall) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20th overall) will participate in minicamp after both were somewhat limited during rookie minicamp and the first few OTAs.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Witherspoon, who has yet to sign his rookie contract, is coming back from a minor hamstring injury. Smith-Njigba missed most of his final college season because of a hamstring injury. Both have been limited in full-speed 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills so far.

Getting these players through their first NFL preseason in a good state is going to be crucial for the Seahawks, because the worst thing that could happen is they never get over these problems and they hamper their performances in the NFL (something that will also come back to hurt the Seahawks as they spent their top two picks on them).

These players are around for the future, and the Seahawks don’t come across as a team that are in ‘win now’ mode, so it wouldn’t be the worst thing if they held them back for this upcoming season somewhat, make sure they are fully over their injuries and then use 2024 as their time to ‘burst onto the scene’.