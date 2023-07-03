Seattle Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon has been left off a pretty prominent list ahead of the 2023 NFL season, and some fans are not too happy about it.

The NFL is very much in a ‘dead period’ right about now, as players, coaches and agents are away on vacation, and with a few weeks to go until the players report for training camp, now is the time to really start looking forward to what the 2023 season is going to bring us.

For rookies in the league, this will be their first time going through such a process, and how well they adapt to the whole thing will play a huge part in how ready and focused they are for their debut campaigns. But what players do the NFL think will adapt to the adjustment the best?

Over the weekend the NFL released their predictions for the NFL All-Rookie defensive team, including a number of high-profile names such as Will Anderson Jr, Jalen Carter, Lukas Van Ness and Christian Gonzalez, all players who were taken in the first round of this year’s draft:

However, there were a lot of people online who felt like there was one rather glaring omission, and that was the Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback, and top ten pick, Devon Witherspoon.

Seattle Seahawk snubbed from the initial list?

Entering the draft, there were a number of cornerbacks who many felt could make an impact in the league, with four of them going in the first round, but the first one was Witherspoon as he was taken with the #5 overall pick. When looking at his career in college, you can see why he was in the discussion to be the first corner taken, with 115 tackles, 25 pass deflections and 5 interceptions at Illinois.

However, it seems as though some at NFL.com don’t think he is going to make the biggest impact as they left him off the list, something that a number of people online were far from happy with:

You imagine this might be something that will give him a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, and that’s a good thing because the Seahawks are going to need every little bit of help they can get in order to get past the San Francisco 49ers within their own division, and maybe even put up a challenge within a very unimpressive NFC for the most part, especially given the lack of talent at the quarterback spot.