Seattle Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba has left a lot of fans online dazzled with his performance during the team’s latest mini camp session.

It’s fair to say that the wide receiver position is going through something of a boom at the moment. As the league continues to become more pass-driven, the college game keeps giving us more and more quality talent, with players who can make an instant impact.

Just take a look at the 2022 NFL Draft class, where you had six of them taken in the first round, all of them in the top 20, with the likes of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Drake London already making a great impact in their first years in the league.

The 2023 class was another big year for the position, with four taken in the first round, all of them going one after the other. And whilst it’s impossible to tell who is going to have the most success, some of them are already creating some buzz, like Seattle Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Seattle Seahawks rookie smokes the competition in preseason

Entering the draft, it was claimed that Ohio State’s Smith-Njigba was the best route-runner in the game, something that he would need in order to make up for his perceived lack of speed. However he showed that he has plenty of speed to work with as he was put to work in a drill at mini camp.

Matched up against a fellow 1st-round pick in corner Devon Witherspoon, Smith-Njigba left him in the dust as he sped by him for a touchdown off a pass from quarterback Geno Smith.

Video: Seattle Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba blazes past his opposite number for a touchdown:

The footage generated a lot of reaction when it was posted online, with many fans left in awe of the young man when they saw him flash across their timeline:

Now whilst it is still mini camp and there will always be players who are at different levels of ‘preparedness’ for the new season, the fact he was able to do this against a fellow first-round selection, so someone the Seahawks clearly have a lot of faith in, does send a message that he is going to be trouble in this league.

If he can keep pulling off moves like this when it really matters, then there’s no reason to think he can’t compete to take home the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, making it three straight seasons where a wideout has taken home the honour.