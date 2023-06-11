Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith might have had a great season in 2022, but this year might look an awful lot different, former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter believes.

In one of the bigger shocks that we have seen in the National Football League in some time, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, after years of being labelled mediocre and a bust following his rather awful days with both the New York Jets and New York Giants, suddenly emerged as someone who could possibly lead a franchise.

He led the league in pass competition rate, threw for 30 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions, and managed to put up a career-high in yards, all whilst guiding the Seahawks to a spot in the playoffs, earning himself NFL Comeback Player of the Year along the way.

But one good season does not make a great quarterback, it’s all about being able to do that consistently over a number of seasons, and whilst the Seahawks might have shown some faith in him by giving him a new contract this offseason, there is something in his game that has left former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter rather concerned as we head into the 2023 season.

Small problems sneak into Geno Smith’s game in 2022

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Schecter praised the work that Smith had done and the impact that head coach Peter Carroll played in making it happen, but pointed out that things weren’t always so easy for him as the season went on:

Pete Carroll loves him. He's that guy that comes in and just does what Pete Carroll wants, he really lives through that system. I'd say my biggest issue with him looking at last year as a whole, is I felt like towards the end of the season, he was getting found out a little bit, he came in, there was really no film on him at all, so he was a bit of an anomaly.

But when he started to play the same teams a couple of times, people had a few games worth of footage of him. I think that's where he really started to struggle where they could actually just put a great defense in against him.

Seattle Seahawks may need to be sneaky with Geno Smith in 2023

The numbers do back up Schecter’s point, because if you look at his pass completion rate down the stretch in four out of their last five games, his rate dropped below 63% and his quarterback rating dipped below 100, so as teams became more used to him, his effectiveness dropped off.

So that is something that is going to have to be addressed this offseason, making sure that they keep enough of the things that made him successful, whilst also tweaking a few things to make it new and catch teams off guard as much as they can. If they don’t do that, then you might well see Smith turn back into his old self, and the Seahawks slide down the standings.