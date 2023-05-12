The Seattle Seahawks could be without one of their key player in Jamal Adams when preparations for the 2023 NFL season gets underway in September, GM John Schneider has claimed.

There were a couple of teams in 2022 that took us by surprise with how well they managed to play, and one of those teams was undoubtedly the Seattle Seahawks. Following the trade away of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, combined with a 7-10 season in 2021, on paper they looked like they could be in contention for the #1 pick at the end of the year.

But through the incredible performances of Geno Smith at quarterback, the Seahawks managed to make their way into the playoffs and put themselves in a great position to be confident heading into 2023 that they could take another step forward towards competing for a championship.

What’s even more remarkable is they did it without the services of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who suffered a quadriceps tendon injury in Week 1 and missed the entire season. Now you would think that having picked up his injury that long ago and how far we have until the start of the season that everything would be good, but according to GM John Schneider, things aren’t looking all that promising just yet.

Seattle Seahawks left sweating over Jamal Adams’ fitness?

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show (quoted by ProFootballTalk), Schneider spoke about Adams’ progress during his recovery but stated that whilst he is down the line in his comeback, he wasn’t 100% sure when he would be in condition to get out on the field once again:

He’s doing well. The company answer is that we don’t know exactly the timeline. Very bad injury, very unfortunate for Jamal. He’s had two years now where he’s been banged up. We want to be really careful with his progression, so training camp I’m just not sure. We’ll see where he is when he comes in for the OTAs.

Seattle Seahawks looking to take another step with Jamal Adams in the side?

Last year the Seahawks were 26th in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed (via Pro Football Reference), so it just goes to show how much Geno Smith and the offense was able to carry their side last year, and perhaps how much further they could have gone if they had someone of Adams’ ability to help them out.

Now the Seahawks just have to be careful that they don’t rush him back, make things worse and then be without him for another extended period of time, otherwise it could be another uphill battle to make it deep into the playoffs for them once again.